Economic representatives from 44 countries will meet in El Salvador to discuss Bitcoin

The President of the Republic, Neb Bokil, announced that 32 central banks and 12 financial authorities from 44 countries will meet to discuss financial inclusion, the digital economy and banking services for non-banks, through the development of a cryptocurrency project in El Savior.

In subsequent tweets, the president announced that the Central Bank of Sao Tome and Principe, Central Bank of Paraguay, National Bank of Angola, Bank of Ghana, Bank of Namibia, Bank of Uganda, Central Bank of the Republic of Guinea, Central Bank of Madagascar, Bank of the Republic of Haiti, Bank of the Republic of Burundi and Central Bank of Eswatini The Ministry of Finance, the Central Bank of Jordan, the Central Bank of The Gambia, the National Banking Commission, Seguros de Honduras, the General Directorate of Treasury, the Ministry of Finance and Budget of Madagascar and the Monetary Authority of the Maldives are among the attendees.

Bukele added that the National Bank of Rwanda, the Nepal Rastra Bank, the SACO Association Regulatory Authority (SASRA), Kenya, the State Bank of Pakistan, the General Authority for the Supervision of Financial Entities in Costa Rica, the Supervisory Authority for the Popular and Solidarity Economy of Ecuador and the Central Bank also Bank of El Salvador will be present.

On Friday, May 13, the Bitcoin Beach Twitter account announced that “Central bankers from Angola, Armenia, Bangladesh, Burundi, Congo, Costa Rica, Egypt, Gambia, Ghana, India, Namibia, Senegal, Sudan, Uganda, Zambia and 25 other developing countries are on planes today to fly to El Salvador.”

Shortly after President Bukele’s official announcement, Bitcoin Beach tweeted a map of the world that appears to have countries that have already adopted Bitcoin or are attending Monday’s meeting in color, saying “maybe nothing.”

It took 12 years for the first country to adopt Bitcoin, and about 8 months for the second, and if the president of Panama issues the last Bitcoin bill, it will be the third just a month after the second. Now, countries from all over the world are meeting in El Salvador to discuss financial inclusion and how bitcoin adoption can benefit their countries.