Latin America Defends Its Business Attractiveness at the World Economic Forum, Despite Enormous Challenges – AméricaEconomía

To analyze the situation, it is important to separate the symptoms of the disease and finally get to the virus, the root cause.

1) Symptoms: Evidence that generates pain and shows that something is not working

Extreme poverty, corruption, crime, poor quality of education and health, inequality before the law, lack of institutions, political parties like business, populism, pampas universities, transport gangs, broken runways, lack of passports and long term etc.

It is important to attack and mitigate it, but all efforts have a short-term effect and do not lead to long-term solutions.

2) Diseases: cause symptoms

Cultural imbalances, gaps in basic social skills, and common learned behavior that characterize us as a society. I share four from my point of view, which are the most important:

● Our inability to debate the situation and generate better solutions drives us as a system (a deficit that Congress has shown every day, unfortunately). We are doomed to fanaticism that polarizes and becomes a breeding ground for lies and populism. We give up the possibility of learning from the other. The other is not an opportunity to see the world fully but must be eliminated because his ideas are different from mine.

● Our lack of transparency across the board can give dozens of examples, from the famous “criolada” to the systematic plagiarism of the thesis. But I want to focus on everything including how we manage our taxes. Denmark has managed to be one of the least corrupt countries in the world by implementing transparency policies that would make many people in Peru uncomfortable. A symptom of this disease: the lack of transparency in the bidding processes leads to a fever that we suffer at very high levels called corruption that costs us between 4% and 5% of GDP.

● Myopia and confidentiality of business leaders regarding their responsibility, above all, as citizens. It is necessary to realize that speaking out about the social problems of the country and taking action is one of the most strategic actions from the point of view of their business sustainability.

● Generalizing people according to their purchasing power. The rich man is unworthy, exploitative and corrupt, and the poor man is generous, upright, generous. Instead of applauding the progress of the other, we judge and see everyone who has achieved economic success as someone who exploits or enriches himself at the expense of others, putting everyone in the same bag of corruption and privilege. Unfortunately, this prevents us from celebrating the success of so many people who deserve it and at the same time keeps the wealthy people from speaking out and hiding from the public eye. The same thing works on the other side, “the people”, it is noble, upright and full of morals. The problem is with a toxic narrative that generalizes, polarizes, and hides the real enemy: the corrupt at all levels.

3) Virus – the root cause that leads to diseases

The indifference and indulgence of civil society.

In “Why Nations Fail?” By Daron Acemoglu and James Robinson, it was explained after analyzing dozens of countries at different levels of development that one of the main root causes of a country’s lack of progress is the indulgence and indifference of its civil society. A society without activity, which does not demand excellence from its government, does not generate real changes. Changes that will not come from the elites or the government.

How important is it for civil society in Peru to come together at this time and demand change with a common vision and agenda?

Incredibly decisive, we are in an unprecedented moment in Peru, there are many symptoms that we have not seen before, deterioration and distrust in both the executive and legislative branches at very alarming levels. A Congress that designs laws blatantly in its own name, caring about mafias that are harming the country only by covering Pampa universities and unofficial carriers (this is not new) without doing anything about it (this is new compared to previous years), plus this we have one of the most The impotent CEOs in our history who openly expressed their inexperience to lead a country.

What is different and more disturbing than in previous years is our increasingly permissive and indifferent inaction. We can’t go on like this, with the empty hope that things will magically get better. We even know there are facts nearby in the area that tell us it could be worse, do we want to get there? How do we get out of this vicious cycle sad? As we all know the solution is not in #Quesevayantodos.

But how do we activate a civil society that does not interfere in the social issue?

Answer: By driving, we know no other way. Leaders with a purpose are needed to mobilize and evoke the inner commitment of people, directing society’s discontent and energy toward real changes. Leaders in various fields who are raising their voices and demanding that we all do our jobs by fulfilling our commitments.

The only way to turn this country’s direction toward a future of progress is through a new, purposeful leadership that mobilizes, sets an example and integrates civil society with a clear agenda that generates real and structural changes.

We have countless young graduates, CEOs, and high-potential workers, who or may not enter politics can be transforming clients.

The Conscious Capitalism movement in Peru is trying to focus leaders of this kind with a focus on raising the awareness of business leaders and that more and more of us want progress and greater wealth for this country, and our families, but not at the expense of transgressing others or enjoying privileges that only harm the social fabric.

Join the movement and let’s continue to work to take Peru to the next level as a country: https://capitalismoconsciente.pe/