Ecuador qualified for the World Cup relay final and secured another place in the Tokyo Olympics

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

Ecuador Post made up of Angela Tenorio, Marizole Landazuri, Virginia Villalba and Anahi Suarez They were in third place, from the second heat of 4x100mts, at Follow the world Which takes place in Poland.

They participated on Saturday May 1, 2021 and clocked a time of 43.86 seconds. They have qualified for the 4x100mts Final to take place on Sunday, May 2 and have confirmed their rating to Tokyo Olympics 2021.

A female job Ecuador She stood behind Netherlands and Poland. It also created the three new colors National Register: 43.86 seconds. The post is combined with up to six athletes: four athletes running and two reserves.

The World Cup is organized by World Athletics, the body that governs athletics in the world, and has highlighted the potential of Ecuadorian women’s and men’s teams in World Cup relay in Silesia.

The tri-color delegation consisting of 10 athletes, five men and five women, was completed in Poland on April 28, 2021. Juliana Angolo traveled from Berlin, in Germany, while I am Suarez from Lisbon, in Portugal.

Tenorio and Alex Quinonez from the US did it. He left Ecuador, Marizole Landazuri, Virginia Villalba, Miguel Maldonado, Anderson Marquinis, Catril Angulo and Stephen Salas.

