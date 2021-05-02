Guatemalan Sebastian Barrios to sign a seven-year contract with the Seattle Mariners – Prensa Libre

Sebastian Barrios revealed his relationship with the Mariners last Thursday at a baseball federation convention. (FedeBeisbol photo).





According to a FedeBeis statement, in January 2022 Barrios will begin the road to his most prized dream, playing in Major Leagues (MLB) in the United States, where he will become the first actor to play at a professional level. .

The national marksman, who is about to turn 17, announced this new stage in his career with his coaches Eldriss Castillo, Johannes Figueroa and Fabian Vizcaino, detailing that the contract with the Seattle Mariners will be for a while. Seven years.

It was reported that the official link will be official until next year when Barrios reaches the required age limit. The next step after the announcement will be auditions. Medically and physically, such as exercises in Boca Chica, Dominican Republic.

Barrios, who started playing baseball at the age of nine, has been a part of various operations for small classes of Choice and Fedebeis, as well as playing in higher-level teams such as Yankis, with whom he was recently crowned the 2021 Refresher and Winter League Baseball Champion ( BIG) Mariners in 2020.

His last performance was for Team Panteras in the Final of the 2021 Activation Championship for the Junior and Junior category.



