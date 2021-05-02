Chovis Lopez’s goal that opened the San Jose Earthquakes victory over DC United

From outside the area, Chofis López put the ball into the bottom right corner of the goalkeeper, who couldn’t do anything (Video: Twitter / SJEarthquackes)

During the third day of the main football league championship (MLS), Jose Eduardo “Chovis” Lopez Open the scoreboard for his team, San Jose EarthquakesThat you encountered DC United.

I was running in the first minute of play when Chovis Lopez Receive the ball near the center bar of the large area. He modified the ball with his left foot, and with the quality that distinguished him, placing the ball in the lower right corner of the goalkeeper, who could do nothing to stop it.

This goal opened the scoring and motivated teammates to obtain A massive 4-1 win. Those led by Mathias AlmeidaHe, an old acquaintance of Mexican football, scored his third consecutive win.

After a great performance, Chovis Lopez He was knocked out in the 71st minute, but fans praised the efforts the Mexican made during his stay on the pitch.

Chovis Lopez debuted as a scorer in MLS (Image: Twitter / SJEarthquackes)

We must remember that San Jose Earthquakes He got born in Torreon, Coahuila, in January 2021, after leaving the back door of ChivasHe lived his last moments in Guadalajara, surrounded by scandals and controversies related to his indiscipline.

However, Almeida, who had led him on his way through Rogblanco’s team, searched for him and took him to his team at United StateWith former classmates Carlos Fierro s Oswaldo AlanisWith the aim of regaining his level, which he placed in the sight of the national masses.

At the time of his arrival in San Jose, Chovis did not say he regretted leaving Chivas, although he stated that he would have preferred another way to do so.

“Repent as not, I simply wanted to get out some other way, Beyond that I did not want to come out this way, it was not my fault, so I am calm in that aspect ”And the Advertise the footballer to TUDN.

Eduardo “Chovis” Lopez (Photo: screenshot / Twitter / SJEarthquakes)

It must be remembered that on his debut during the first day of MLS, Chofis was first sent as a rookie to face Team Houston and He appeared with the number 9 on his shirt. However, in In the 49th minute, the former Chivas player fired a kick and hit his opponent Jose Guillermo Rodriguez, Who immediately showed his annoyance and began to exchange words. Finally, Sfeir indicated the violation to the Mexican with a yellow card. Strategist Almeida, he pulled him from the field in the 59th minute for Andres Rios to enter his place.

Another Mexican player who breaks it at the start of the season in the United States is Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez. Tapatio scores five goals in two matches with him Los Angeles Galaxy, Which has already surpassed his record in many of what he achieved last season, when he achieved only two

When he got to the Los Angeles squad, they announced him as a franchise player, the one chosen to make the Swede forget Zlatan IbrahimovicWho was tired of winning millions and scoring goals with the team and then migrated to Milan from the Italian Serie A In Italy.

Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez has five goals for the Los Angeles Galaxy (Photo: EFE / Marcelino Benito)

On the first day of the MLS season, Chicharito went up on the pitch and in the second hour of play scored two goals 11 minutes apart to lead his team to a 2-3 win at Inter Miami.

A week later he outdid himself. With “The hat trick“led to The galaxy To win 3-2 over New York. In addition to confirming the good start of his team in the Western Conference, he was the top scorer with five goals. “I am living a dream,” the attacker admitted.

This Sunday, Hernandez and his team will face a team Seattle Sounders On the third day of the American championship, where they will seek to preserve their match winning streak and the first scoring move. Chiva.

