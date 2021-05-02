Potosina Sabrina Solís … without much success in “Badminton Pan Am” – El Sol de San Luis

Potosina Sabrina Solís, along with the Mexican badminton delegation, did not have much luck in the XXIV edition of the 2021 Pan AM Singles Championship for the sport, which was held throughout the week at the Sagrado Corazón de Jesús facilities in the capital, Guatemala.

This Pan-American Championship has included bats from Canada, Brazil, Costa Rica, Peru, Jamaica, El Salvador, Guyana, the Dominican Republic, the United States and Mexico; Each of them is with their best representatives.

In singles mode, Solis faced Salvadoran in the first round, Catherine Lara, who defeated without much trouble with divisions 21-13 and 21-6; In the Round of 16 his opponent did not appear, so Putocina agreed to the quarter-finals.

At this point in the tournament, Sabrina faced Rachel Chan from Canada, a duel that demanded the most Potosina who fell in two sets with the 21-13 and 21-19 divisions, thus knocking out the tournament.

In two close-up groups, Solís, along with Andres Lopez, was eliminated in the semi-finals of mixed doubles mode by local pair consisting of Christopher Martinez and Mariana Baez, with parts 22-20 and 21-19.

Thus culminated in the participation of the Mexican delegation in this tournament, which will continue to prepare for the upcoming events at the end of the Olympic Games, as many of the bats are still looking for a ticket to Tokyo.

You may be interested in this note: Lionel Rocco was sacked from his position as coach of Atletico de San Luis