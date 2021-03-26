Egypt. At least 32 people were killed and 66 others injured in a train accident

Cairo. – at least 32 people died Today, 66 were injured in a crash Two trains In the town of Tahta in the southern governorate of Sohag The Egyptian Ministry of Health.

According to a ministry statement, more than 30 ambulances are transporting the victims to several hospitals nearby in the governorate in the Nile Valley, where Railroads are old They are in poor condition.

Health spokesman Khaled Mujahid added in the memo that Minister Hala Zayed is heading to the governorate to “follow up the health status of the injured,” in addition to establishing a crisis and emergency cell in Sohag governorate.

The statement added that this cell is responsible for evaluating “the results of the accident and providing medical supplies and personnel of all specialties to provide the necessary assistance to the injured.”

For its part, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa MadboulyHe stressed in a statement that there is coordination with the relevant ministries and called on those in charge of each department “to go immediately to the scene of the accident to provide the necessary support and deal with the situation quickly.”



Photo: AFP

in Egypt, Railroad accidents, Due to the poor condition of the network and despite the authorities’ repeatedly pledging to renew the infrastructure and invest more in road safety and its correct signs.

The last major accident occurred on February 27, 2019, in which 22 people were killed and at least 40 others were injured in the capital’s central station, as an autonomous locomotive increased speed and ended up colliding with a concrete barrier next to it. Train track.

After that tragedy, the then Minister of Transport, Hisham Arafat, resigned, and was replaced by the military, Major General Kamel Al-Wazir, with the support of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

Your Majesty