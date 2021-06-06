El Salvador is preparing an initiative to legalize Bitcoin as a currency in the country

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

President saviorAnd the here to watch, announced that he will present to Congress next week a bill in which he seeks to obtain Bitcoin It is legal tender in the country.

“Next week, I will send to Congress a bill that would turn Bitcoin into legal tender,” Bukele said in a video message presented at the Bitcoin 2021 conference held in Miami, USA on June 4-5.

As the president explained in the video, the aim of this measure is to create jobs and also “provide financial inclusion for thousands of people outside the formal economy.”

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Salvadoran economy will contract during 2020 by 7.9%, but the Central Reserve Bank (BCR) forecasts that by the end of 2021 it will grow by about 6%.

Read also Elon Musk made bitcoin miners transparent about energy use استخدام

For now, the Salvadoran government has not provided further details about the proposed law on bitcoin that will be introduced to Congress, which is dominated by allies of President Bukele.

El Salvador adopted the Monetary Integration Law in 2001, which gave legal currency to the dollar in the Salvadorian economy.

In El Salvador’s dollar-dependent economy, remittances from Salvadorans from abroad are an important subsidy and equal 22% of GDP.

Read also The high environmental cost of cryptocurrency

In 2020, remittances totaled $5.918 billion, an increase of 4.8% over 2019, according to official reports.

The total entry of remittances into the country between the last two months of January and March was more than $1.705 billion, according to the Central Reserve Bank.

jabf / lsm

More Stories

Peru elections: Pedro Castillo overturns Keiko Fujimori, at the end of a heart attack

2 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Mexico elections 2021: Is it advisable to post a photo of your finger after voting?

10 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Cristiana Chamorro, the opposition leader who was arrested by the Nicaraguan regime, is being held incommunicado for four days and without access to her lawyer

18 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Father’s Day 2021: When is it celebrated in Mexico

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

The passenger tries to force the cabin of the plane during the flight

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

US intelligence report excludes the existence of unidentified flying objects الأجسام

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Chivas will benefit from a tour of the United States to vaccinate the campus

40 mins ago Leland Griffith

Francisco Santos resigns from the Embassy of Colombia in the United States | government | Economie

2 hours ago Mia Thompson

Watch the top 5 Mexican political films

2 hours ago Cynthia Porter

The twelve founding clubs of the Superliga still maintain all their actions despite being verbally separated

2 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Peru elections: Pedro Castillo overturns Keiko Fujimori, at the end of a heart attack

2 hours ago Cedric Manwaring