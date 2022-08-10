Election day in Kenya is marked by small, tense disputes

Polls close this Tuesday at 5 p.m. local time. After a busy election day . Unimportant details, anecdotes and rumors can be found in almost every polling station, which as a whole shaped the atmosphere the country went through, eager to find the leader who would lead them out of the deep economic crisis that is hitting Kenya.

Related news

In eastern Mumia, two people were arrested for allegedly bribing citizens who were allegedly voting for candidate William Ruto. The bribes ranged from one and a half euros in local currency. In Kitui province, former Governor Charity Ngilu’s name appeared printed on some of her party’s ballot papers, despite the fact that the woman withdrew her candidacy in early July, and the minor event caused a stir in both Twitter as in conspiratorial conversations on Street. Local authorities have arrested Nakuru East Member of Parliament David Jekaria after physically assaulting a voter. It is a small detail that presents indignation and enthusiasm in equal parts, A breeding ground for potential complaints and disturbances To be held in the street as soon as the results come out.

Mombasa Governor Hassan Juhu and former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko got into a fistfight at a polling station over an unresolved dispute. When their supporters followed them into the fight, the police had to fire a few shots in the air to defuse the situation. with everything, Experts assure that the day was as calm as can bewhile they wait for calm to remain once the results are announced throughout the day tomorrow.

share to be determined

An hour before the polls close, Opinion polls confirmed that 12.1 million Kenyans cast their ballots at the polls, which represents about 56% of registered voters in the state. However, participation in rural areas, and therefore less recent, is expected to increase this number significantly in the coming hours. Many nerves are breathed out and tension increases. Large communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, Uganda and Canada (the countries with the largest number of Kenyan immigrants) have been able to vote electronically more easily than in previous years and are waiting for results with the same expectation. Others, such as David Maina (chargé d’affaires at the Kenya Embassy in Madrid), show great confidence in their country’s democratic system: “Since the reintroduction of pluralist politics in Kenya in 1991, we have greatly strengthened our democratic institutions”. In response to a question about the possibility of major events in the coming days, he answered without hesitation that “our judicial system is ready to deal with any dispute that may arise.”

At the conclusion of this edition, the preliminary results had awarded 49.05% of the vote to Raila Odinga and 50.46% of the vote for his main opponent, William Ruto. The winner needs 50% +1 of the vote nationally or a minimum of 25% of the vote in more than 24 counties.