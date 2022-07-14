Elon Musk’s rocket with which he intends to take humans to Mars explodes; “It’s not good,” he admits | News from Mexico

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Boca Chica, Texas. – a SpaceX rocket Exploded on the launch pad during Prototype Testmentioned Elon MuskThe owner of the company via Twitter.

The explosion occurred last Monday night at Starbase facilities in Boca Chica, Texas, and Musk admitted that “it’s not good.”.

Soon after, he mentioned that he was just “in the thrust section. It looks like the damage is slight, but we need to check all the engines. It’s better to do it high up.”

The Musk missile that exploded is an early version

remarkably The rocket is an early version of the spacecraft launched by SpaceX It is called the Starship, with which Musk seeks to take people to Mars. Musk described Starship as the focus of his ambition. SpaceX is the one that transported the first humans to Mars.

The media NASA space Posted pictures where you can see how The missile ignites the engines As he stays stationary on the platform and suddenly a flame goes out from the engines, a gray plume follows him. smoke clear, No visible external damage to the missile.

It was my test prep All 33 Raptor engines on board.

The first unmanned orbital flight is scheduled for the end of the year. The goal is that The missile stays 90 minutes On a trip to land later off the coast of Hawaii.

In this note

More Stories

Ivana Trump … the woman who did not forgive infidelity and took 25 million

6 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

What is the difference between Variant BA.5 and Centaurus?

14 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Italian president rejects Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s resignation

22 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Buy a used bag and find a history saturated with infidelity

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Video reveals the failure of the police to stop the massacre – El Financiero

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

justice in all cases

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Science. – ESA satellite avoids impact of space debris “in extreme cases” – Publimetro México

6 hours ago Mia Thompson

Nelson Colon still focuses on Cowboys after interviews with NBA quintet: ‘The team needs me here’

6 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Five habits to improve memory retention

6 hours ago Leo Adkins

Ivana Trump … the woman who did not forgive infidelity and took 25 million

6 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

The Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda have agreed to extend their joint military operations against the ADF armed group for two months

6 hours ago Leland Griffith