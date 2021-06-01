Erdogan talks to Biden at NATO summit on US-Turkey tensions

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reported late on Tuesday, 1 June that he will discuss the recent tensions between the United States and Turkey with his American counterpart, Joe Biden, at the upcoming NATO leaders summit.

Erdogan said in an interview with national broadcaster TRT that “initial preparations” had been made before the meeting.

“In the meeting, we will ask why Turkey-US relations are going through this tense period,” the Turkish president said.

Erdogan also reiterated his disappointment with US support for the People’s Protection Units/PKK in northern Syria, the Syrian branch of the PKK.

The meeting between Erdogan and Biden will be held on the sidelines of the NATO leaders summit on June 14 in Brussels, Belgium.

Erdogan’s announcement came after the United States confirmed that the US ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas Greenfield, will travel to Turkey from June 2-4.

The US diplomatic mission confirmed that the trip “will focus on the broad support provided by the United Nations and its partner agencies to meet the urgent humanitarian needs in Syria.”

On relations with Egypt, Erdogan stressed that Turkey and Egypt have a wide area of ​​cooperation from the eastern Mediterranean to Libya and that Ankara is determined to restore relations with Cairo.

I know the Egyptians very well. The cultural aspect of our relations is very strong. For this reason, we are determined to start this process again,” the president emphasized.

* Juan Felipe Vélez Rojas contributed to this note.

