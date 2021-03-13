European Union. They arrested a woman who attacked an Uber driver and told her to wear a mask

San Francisco: She was a woman Arrested Thursday on suspicion of pepper spraying a Uber driver at San Francisco, He coughed and insulted after asking the passenger to wear a mask, police said.

The King of Malaysia, 24, was arrested in Las Vegas on suspicion of a chemical attack that corroded a battery and other charges. The woman is being held without bail. At the moment, it is not known if she has a lawyer to represent her.

Arna Kimae, 24, who was also wanted in connection with Saturday’s attack, indicated through an attorney that she intends to surrender herself soon, according to a statement from the San Francisco Police Department.

Read also: Video. The Uber driver asks the woman to wear a mask, and she coughs and attacks it

The videotaped behavior of this incident shows a ruthless disregard for the safety and welfare of the essential service worker in the midst A fatal pandemicLt. Tracy McCray said in a statement.

Subhakar Khadka, a 32-year-old Uber driver, was attacked in Bayview after taking three women. When he noticed that someone was not wearing a mask, Line He stopped the car and told the passengers that they could not continue, according to the police.

In one of the videos, the three women are seen in the back seat taunting and insulting Line While the car is parked on the side of the road. At one point, the woman was without her face mask The driver coughs, takes the cell phone on the dashboard and shreds it face mask.

Khudka told KPIX-TV on Tuesday that after the women got out of the car, another woman sprinkled her with pepper from the passenger window.

Read also: They filmed an aggressive video of a woman as an Uber driver in Peru after she refused to pick her up

Khadka said she had to get out of the car because she was starting to have difficulty breathing.

He said, “I didn’t tell them anything bad, I never cursed them, and they didn’t teach me that way.”

Line He says he believes he was attacked for being an immigrant from South Asia. He came to the United States eight years ago and works to support his family in Nepal.

Var / lsm