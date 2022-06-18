Evan Duque plays down alerts from the US: ‘It’s normal, and it’s not the first time they’ve done this’

In the face of this warning issued by the North American country, the President of the Republic, Ivan Duque, indicated that it is normal and stressed that the general force in the streets of the country is working to ensure the safety of Colombians before, during and after the election day this Sunday, June 19.

With two days left before the presidential election in which Colombians will have to choose their president for the 2022-2026 term between Rodolfo Hernandez and Gustavo Petro, the US State Department has warned Americans not to be in Colombia or plan to travel through the United States. weekend Be careful, because on election day Peaceful demonstrations that can turn violent can occur.

And in the face of this warning from the North American country, the President of the Republic, Ivan Duque, indicated that it is normal and stressed that the general force On the streets of the country working to ensure the safety of Colombians Before, during and after Election Day this Sunday, June 19.

“There are alerts and that’s normal. It’s not the first time they’ve done this kind of alert, of course we also have status alerts. Here we have a democratic plan with the deployment of the general force, the army, the police and we have, as I said the day before, to ensure the full practice of the Colombians to go To the polls and the election, but at the same time to implement the opinion of the polls that this is also the cornerstone of our democracy, “said the President of the Republic.

In its recommendation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs acknowledged with concern the statements made by the Director of the Colombian National Police, General Jorge Luis Vargas of Valencia, regarding the discovery of the plans of extremist groups to reject the results of the second round and cause unrest in general. country.

“The Colombian authorities will deploy a large number of security personnel throughout the country in an effort to ensure a peaceful electoral process,” mentioned in the document.

Before the media, the outgoing Colombian president emphasized that: “In our country we have seen cases of this kind, we have also seen this irrationality, and we have also seen people making their calls; it is clear that we must always be prepared for all kinds of scenarios. Today we have a plan for democracy and the deployment of public power designed to protect the lives, honor, property, rights and freedoms of Colombians, and of course in places where we have alerts, we will actDuke added.

The US authorities recommended their citizens in Colombia Monitor local media to stay informed, stay vigilant in public, and avoid demonstrations. They also advised American travelers to prepare to extend their stay at their current location if transportation routes were affected by the blockade.

Specifically, on June 19, the day when elections will be held in the countrymarks the 200th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Colombia and the United States. In its statement since 1822, the US government said the two countries “share a partnership based on mutual respect and commitment to a common future.”

The first US consulates in Colombia were established in the cities of Cartagena and Santa Marta in 1823. The first trade treaty between the two countries was signed in 1824, ratified and proclaimed in 1825, and ended in 1836. The United States in Colombia was promoted to the rank of embassy In 1939. Spruell Braden became the first US ambassador to Colombia.

Read on:

Marcello Pecchi case: Family asks for maximum punishment and rules out economic agreement: ‘We don’t want your dirty money’

This is how the second day without VAT in Colombia progresses: what to buy, what not to buy and some security tips