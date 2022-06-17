People over the age of 60 can obtain humanitarian visas to the United States

15 hours ago Leland Griffith

The head of the General Secretariat of Immigrants in Guanajuato, Juan Hernandez, announced that the state of Guanajuato is supporting seniors so that they can process humanitarian visas with the US government and can visit their relatives in the north.
He added that the United States would allow up to a month for seniors from Guanajuato to meet with their families in the United States.

“We’re talking about people who haven’t seen their relatives, people who live in Guanajuato who are over 60 who haven’t seen their kids, they don’t know their daughter-in-law. At least they haven’t seen each other in 10 years but some like you said you haven’t seen each other since 20 years, so we thank the US government for giving us humanitarian visas.”

He explained that they were accompanied by doctors from Guanajuato to provide medical care for people with comorbidities.

“We never closed the program, but because of the pandemic, the US embassy was closed and then they didn’t give us dates either, and now finally since we were giving them a hard time (…) I had the great honor and pleasure of escorting the first group last week we went to Mexico City and at the embassy they got, I think the total was 36 or 35 immigrant relatives.”

He emphasized that so far they do not know how many visas they can obtain from the US government, but they will continue to promote more family groups.

