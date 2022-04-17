Fantastic Beasts 3 was received carelessly by the United States, but the international box office gives it strength

Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets, the third chapter of the Harry Potter franchise saga, just made $43 million in her debut at the North American box office.

However, it did receive an increase in ticket sales at the international box office; Over the weekend, Fantastic Beasts 3 took in $71.7 million from 66 overseas markets, bringing the global movie total to 150.4 million.

Along with the United States and Canada, Warner Bros. opened this weekend in France, making money $7.1 million, a figure similar to Mexico.

Mixed reviews and increasing indifference Written by Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) and co-stars make Dumbledore’s Secrets the worst Harry Potter opening ever.

Its predecessor, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, made $74 million in its opening weekend in 2016, while “The Crimes of Grindelwald” sold $62 million in tickets in 2018.

The waning enthusiasm for “Fantastic Beasts” is a problem because magic and sorcery don’t come cheap. Warner Bros. spent $200 million to produce The Secrets of DumbledoreThe studio spent tens of millions to promote the film worldwide.

Like its predecessors, Dumbledore’s Secrets would rely on the international box office to make money while it was shown in theaters. The first two installments of “Fantastic Beasts” — which ended up with $814 million worldwide and $650 million worldwide, respectively — generated nearly 75% of revenue from overseas sales.

The previous saga, which predates the adventures of Harry, Ron, and Hermione, is intended to be a five-movie franchise, but Warner Bros. executives are waiting to see how audiences receive “Dumbledore’s Secrets” before giving it the green light. And the fifth movie.

Another big premiere this weekend, the religious drama Sony’s R-rated “Father Stu” fails It debuted in North America and grossed only $5 million from 2,705 theaters.

The film, which has slipped to number five at the box office, has grossed $8 million since its opening on Wednesday. Mark Wahlberg, who stars in the film alongside Mel Gibson, produced “Father Stowe” using his own money after the COVID-19 pandemic added additional costs to production.

Gibson’s partner Rosalind Ross wrote and directed the film that tells the story of Father Stuart Long, a boxer turned priest, and his inspiring journey from self-destruction to redemption.

In second place, the Paramount family film The value of “Sonic 2 Movies” has reached 30 million dollars in 4,258 theaters, down 58% in its second weekend in theaters. The film has grossed an estimated $119.6 million in North America to date.

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s romantic, action-adventure adventure “The Lost City” took third place for the second weekend in a row. The film, also from Paramount Pictures, grossed $6.5 million in its fourth weekend in theaters, bringing its North American gross to $78.5 million.

Written by Rebecca Rubin

