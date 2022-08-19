Ferrovial continues its US line with a North Carolina contract | Economie

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

Ferrovial continues to grow strongly in the United States. In addition to highway concessions in operation and under construction and the major project to modernize New York’s JFK Airport, its country subsidiary Webber has entered into a series of contracts for several states, most recently in North Carolina.

Through Webber, Ferrovial has been granted an eight-mile (12.8-kilometre) stretch of Section I-95, located in North Carolina. The company has been selected by the Department of Transport to carry out the work, which is valued at $283 million (equivalent to approximately 278 million euros).

The contract is Webber’s second project in that state, where other divisions of the company are also located. The subsidiary currently operates 52 civil works projects in Texas, Georgia, Virginia and North Carolina. In addition to the recent award for the expansion of four highways in Texas for 332 million euros, a prize was given to build a section of about five kilometers long of highway I-74 for 262 million euros (equivalent to more than 230 million euros). A wave of contracts of about 850 million euros.

Among the various works of the new project awarded are the increase in road capacity from four to eight lanes, and the replacement of several bridges and flyovers; In addition to improving the sewage system. “The work, which is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2026, will improve highway safety, while reducing congestion and ensuring more reliable travel times,” Ferrovial says.

