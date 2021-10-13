FIFA calls on Israel to promote a joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup

26 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Tel Aviv (DPA/EP). – FIFA President Gianni Infantino has suggested that Israel and other countries in the region bid to host the 2030 World Cup, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett reported, after a meeting on Tuesday night. .

Infantino became the first head of the world football governing body to visit Israel this week, and as Bennett’s spokesperson wrote on Twitter, the FIFA chief “raised the idea of ​​Israel hosting the 2030 World Cup alongside other countries in the region, especially with the United Arab Emirates.”

Among the confirmed nominations for the organization of the 2030 World Cup is the joint proposal of Spain and Portugal. In addition, China, Great Britain and South American countries such as Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay and Chile have also shown interest.

