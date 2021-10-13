FIFA calls on Israel to promote a joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup

Tel Aviv (DPA/EP). – FIFA President Gianni Infantino has suggested that Israel and other countries in the region bid to host the 2030 World Cup, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett reported, after a meeting on Tuesday night. .

Infantino became the first head of the world football governing body to visit Israel this week, and as Bennett’s spokesperson wrote on Twitter, the FIFA chief “raised the idea of ​​Israel hosting the 2030 World Cup alongside other countries in the region, especially with the United Arab Emirates.”

Related news

Among the confirmed nominations for the organization of the 2030 World Cup is the joint proposal of Spain and Portugal. In addition, China, Great Britain and South American countries such as Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay and Chile have also shown interest.

The final decision on the host country for the tournament will be announced in 2024. After the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the first 48-team World Cup finals will be held in 2026 in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

FIFA is studying the feasibility of organizing the World Cup every two years starting in 2028, but this hypothesis has been opposed by many international organizations, including the European Football Association.