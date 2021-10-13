Today’s Matches October 10, 2021: Schedules and TV Channels to Watch Live between Peru and Bolivia Qualify for Qatar 2022 Qualifier Rounds | League of Nations | MLS | live football | Peru | Argentina | Colombia | Chile | Bolivia | Ecuador

52 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Round Match Schedule Sunday 10 October 2021: Program and Channel Guide

Qatar 2022 – Africa Qualifiers:

08:00 Boys – Tanzania – FIFA TV (YouTube)

08:00 Kenya – Finance – FIFA TV (YouTube)

08:00 Central African Republic – Nigeria – FIFA TV (YouTube)

08:00 Uganda – Rwanda – FIFA TV (YouTube)

11:00 am Cape Verde with Liberia – FIFA TV (YouTube)

11:00 Madagascar – Democratic Republic of the Congo – FIFA TV (YouTube)

11:00 AM Zambia – Equatorial Guinea – FIFA TV (YouTube)

2:00 pm Mauritania vs Tunisia – FIFA TV (YouTube)

UEFA Nations League:

08:00 Italy vs Belgium. DirecTV Sports 610 and 1610

1:45 pm Spain vs France – DirecTV Sports 610 and 1610

Qatar 2022 Qualifiers – CONCACAF:

5:00 PM Costa Rica vs. El Salvador – Telemundo and Channel 4 El Salvador

5:00 pm Jamaica vs Canada

5:00 p.m. Panama vs. the United States – Universe and Telemundo

6:00 pm Mexico vs Honduras – TUDN and Azteca Sports

Qatar 2022 Qualifiers – South America:

3:00 PM Bolivia VS Peru – Movistar Deportes, America TV, Tigo Sports

3.30 pm Venezuela vs Ecuador. Gol Peru, Meridiano TV, La Tele Tuya, El Canal del Fútbol (ECDF)

4:00 pm Colombia v Brazil – Movistar Plus (6 and 706), Caracol TV, SportTV

6.30 pm Argentina vs Uruguay – Latina, Movistar Plus (6 and 706), Public Television, TyC Sports, VTV

7:00 PM Chile vs. Paraguay – Movistar Deportes, ChiliVisión, TNT Sports 2, Tigo Sports


Chile – First Class:

12:00: La Serena vs Cobrisal – TNT Sports 2

MLS – United States:

3:00 p.m. Minnesota United vs Colorado Rapids

for us . records

Vaccination against Covid-19 is advancing worldwide. Peru is no exception, although progress could accelerate if more people agreed to receive both doses.

More Stories

7 facts the Olympic Games remind us – El Financiero

9 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Mickey Lawler: Mexico was there, he raised his hand to help us

17 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Egypt Salah on the right track in Africa – football

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

Today’s matches October 10, 2021: Timetables and TV channels to watch LIVE Peru vs. Bolivia qualifies for Qatar 2022 qualifiers | League of Nations | MLS | Football Live | Peru | Argentina | Colombia | Chile | Bolivia | Ecuador | Mexico | United State

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

Azteca TV will broadcast the match between Mexico and El Salvador live

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Cooper’s team fell 1-0 on the road to Madagascar

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Accusing director Conacyt wants to control the flag

50 mins ago Mia Thompson

Today’s Matches October 10, 2021: Schedules and TV Channels to Watch Live between Peru and Bolivia Qualify for Qatar 2022 Qualifier Rounds | League of Nations | MLS | live football | Peru | Argentina | Colombia | Chile | Bolivia | Ecuador

52 mins ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp | How to change the icon to Halloween | October 31 | Logo | Applications | Smartphone | Nova Launcher | trick | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

54 mins ago Leo Adkins

Sputnik V vaccine could be approved by the end of 2021

55 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Ugandan treason charges against opposition Kizza Besigye have been dropped for declaring himself president in 2016

58 mins ago Leland Griffith