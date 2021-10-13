Today’s Matches October 10, 2021: Schedules and TV Channels to Watch Live between Peru and Bolivia Qualify for Qatar 2022 Qualifier Rounds | League of Nations | MLS | live football | Peru | Argentina | Colombia | Chile | Bolivia | Ecuador
Round Match Schedule Sunday 10 October 2021: Program and Channel Guide
Qatar 2022 – Africa Qualifiers:
08:00 Boys – Tanzania – FIFA TV (YouTube)
08:00 Kenya – Finance – FIFA TV (YouTube)
08:00 Central African Republic – Nigeria – FIFA TV (YouTube)
08:00 Uganda – Rwanda – FIFA TV (YouTube)
11:00 am Cape Verde with Liberia – FIFA TV (YouTube)
11:00 Madagascar – Democratic Republic of the Congo – FIFA TV (YouTube)
11:00 AM Zambia – Equatorial Guinea – FIFA TV (YouTube)
2:00 pm Mauritania vs Tunisia – FIFA TV (YouTube)
UEFA Nations League:
08:00 Italy vs Belgium. DirecTV Sports 610 and 1610
1:45 pm Spain vs France – DirecTV Sports 610 and 1610
Qatar 2022 Qualifiers – CONCACAF:
5:00 PM Costa Rica vs. El Salvador – Telemundo and Channel 4 El Salvador
5:00 pm Jamaica vs Canada
5:00 p.m. Panama vs. the United States – Universe and Telemundo
6:00 pm Mexico vs Honduras – TUDN and Azteca Sports
Qatar 2022 Qualifiers – South America:
3:00 PM Bolivia VS Peru – Movistar Deportes, America TV, Tigo Sports
3.30 pm Venezuela vs Ecuador. Gol Peru, Meridiano TV, La Tele Tuya, El Canal del Fútbol (ECDF)
4:00 pm Colombia v Brazil – Movistar Plus (6 and 706), Caracol TV, SportTV
6.30 pm Argentina vs Uruguay – Latina, Movistar Plus (6 and 706), Public Television, TyC Sports, VTV
7:00 PM Chile vs. Paraguay – Movistar Deportes, ChiliVisión, TNT Sports 2, Tigo Sports
Chile – First Class:
12:00: La Serena vs Cobrisal – TNT Sports 2
MLS – United States:
3:00 p.m. Minnesota United vs Colorado Rapids
