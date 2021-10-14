The result: USA beat Costa Rica 2-1 in Qatar 2022 qualifiers | Sports

Previous note: SEE United States vs. Costa Rica will face Live Online today, Wednesday, October 13, on the sixth day of the third stage of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers. The duel between the two teams is scheduled to begin at 6:00 pm (Peruvian time) at Lower.com Stadium in Columbus. The channels responsible for transmitting this exciting meeting will be ESPN 2 And star + and the La República Deportes website. In this particular note you will find all the information about this duel, minute by minute.

United States v Costa Rica online submission

United States vs. Costa Rica (0-1): Kamel Kesher goal

United States vs. Costa Rica (1-1): Sergio Dest goal

USA vs Costa Rica: confirmed squads

Which. UU: Zach Stephen; Serginio Dest, Tyler Adams, Anthony Robinson, Younes Musa, Paul Areola, Weston McKinney, Brendan Aaronson, Miles Robinson, Chris Richards and Ricardo Pepe.

Costa Rica: Keylor Navas. Ricardo Blanco, Oscar Duarte, Francisco Calvo, Ronald Mataretta, Kesher Fuller, Yeltsin Tejeda, Celso Borges, Brian Ruiz, Johan Venegas and Jonathan Moya.

United States vs Costa Rica: Preview

Selection United State He will seek to stay with the win after losing the leadership in the previous date against Panama. They are currently in the second square with eight units, three points behind new leaders Mexico.

Secondly, Costa Rica He has six points and is missing the next World Cup qualifying spots, so he will have to get some points against the Americans.

Anytime US Vs. Costa Rica?

Mexico: 6.00 pm

Peru: 6.00 pm

Ecuador: 6.00 pm

Colombia: 6.00 pm

Bolivia: 7:00 pm

Venezuela: 7:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 7:00 pm

Argentina: 8:00 pm

Uruguay: 8:00 pm

Brazil: 8:00 pm

Chile: 8:00 pm

On which channel to watch United States vs. Costa Rica?

Channels responsible for broadcast live United States vs. Costa Rica will be ESPN 2 and Star+ for South America. Additionally, you can also follow her on Teletica in Costa Rica.

Argentina: ESPN 2, Star +

Chile: ESPN 2, Star +

Colombia: Star +

Costa Rica: ESPN 2, Star +, Teletica Radio, Teletica Canal 7

Ecuador: Star +

Paraguay: ESPN 2, Star +

Peru: ESPN 2, Star +

Uruguay: ESPN 2, Star +

Venezuela: Star +

United States: TUDN USA, ESPN 2, Star+.

Where do you see the US vs. Costa Rica live online?

