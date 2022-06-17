FIFA Ranking: This is how the Colombian women’s team falls – international football – sports
The national team is preparing for the Copa America.
Jun 17 2022, 09:27 AM
Spain remains among the top ten women’s world rankings in
FIFA, the latest version published before the start The European Championships in England on July 6 led by the United States, Sweden and Germany.
The table, which for the first time includes the record of 181 picks, has some differences in its first spots, Although Germany gave up fourth place in favor of countries after losing to Serbia (36, +2) In a qualifier for the 2023 World Cup, Australia and New Zealand.
They are followed by France, Canada, Brazil, England, Korea and Spain, which entered the top ten to occupy seventh place in the previous table published in the twenty-fifth.
The Spanish team led by Jorge Vilda is currently preparing for its European Championship debut on July 8 against Finland and secured qualification for next year’s World Cup on April 12, with a 0-2 victory over Scotland.
Other noteworthy changes among the top 20 teams were the slight setbacks by the Republic of Korea (18th, -1) and Switzerland (20, -1), while Iceland moved up one place (17, +1) and Belgium, FIFA noted. (19, +1).
Colombian national teamWhich is preparing for the Copa America match that it will host, is still in 26th place. The team collected 1729 points.
Sports
Jun 17 2022, 09:27 AM
