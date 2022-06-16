The Spanish rugby sevens teams will be looking for their tickets to the World Cup in Bucharest on July 16-17

MADRID, June 7 (European press) –

The seven Spanish men’s and women’s rugby teams will play the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, which will be held in September in Cape Town (South Africa), on Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 July at the Arc de Triomphe Stadium in Bucharest (Romania).

The date will distribute four direct tickets to South Africa in the male and female categories. Spanish teams, who have already secured their place in the HSBC World Rugby Seven Series, have a strong chance of qualifying; France, in the men’s and women’s lottery, and England and Scotland, have already taken their place after finishing fourth and eighth respectively in San Francisco 2018.

With a maximum of 12 teams in both categories, teams will be divided into three groups of four. On the first day they will play two identical matches for the group stage, and the third on Sunday. Teams that did not qualify for the quarter-finals will end the competition there, while the “Top 8” will play a fourth match to face the teams that will receive a direct ticket to Cape Town.

In the men’s category, Germany, Lithuania, Georgia, Portugal, Italy, Poland, the Czech Republic, Belgium, Ireland and Wales will participate, as well as the “Leones7s”. If there are no injuries, the remaining team will be occupied by the best-ranked in the Cup (European Class II).

And in the women’s, where the “Leonas7s” will be, tickets for Poland, Scotland, Belgium, Wales, Germany, Romania, the Czech Republic, Ireland, England and Italy will also be held. Scotland have already announced that they will not participate, so the top two teams from the Cup can be added.

New Zealand, France, Australia, United States (‘Top 4’ at San Francisco 2018), South Africa (host country), Canada (North America regional qualifiers), Madagascar (Africa regional qualifiers), Japan, China (Asia regional qualifiers), Brazil, Colombia (South American regional qualifiers) and Fiji (Oceania) are already seeded in the Women’s World Cup category.

They also sealed their ticket to Cape Town, in the men’s category, New Zealand, England, Fiji, Argentina, the United States, France, Scotland (‘Top 8’ at San Francisco 2018), South Africa (host), Canada and Jamaica (North America regional qualifiers). ), Uganda, Zimbabwe, Kenya (African regional qualifiers), Hong Kong, Korea (Asian regional qualifiers), Uruguay, Chile (South American regional qualifiers), Australia, Samoa and Tonga (Oceania).