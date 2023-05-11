FIFA U-20 World Cup Argentina 2023: These are Ecuador’s opponents in Group B | football | sports

9 hours ago Sharon Hanson

After the group stage draw for the U-20 World Cup conducted by FIFA last April in Switzerland, the Ecuadorian football team already knows its rivals for the Argentina-based tournament.

The triple vignette is part of Group B, which is ranked against its counterpart from the United States. Slovakia and Fiji are the two teams that complete the tricolor.

FIFA U-20 World Cup Argentina 2023: These are the tables in which the Ecuadorian national team plays

In total, there are 24 teams participating in this World Cup event, and the defending champion is Ukraine, who won the title in Poland 2019. In the said competition, Ecuador secured the third place by defeating Italy with a score of 1-0.

Argentina, as the host nation, was on Bolillero One and was the first team assigned, so they’re on top group a, Which also has Uzbekistan, Guatemala and New Zealand.

U-20 World Cup: These are the cities and stadiums where Ecuador will play Argentina

in it Group C Senegal is seeded, followed by Japan, Israel and Colombia.

He leads the Italian team group dalong with Brazil, Nigeria and the Dominican Republic.

he Group Efor his part, He heads the Uruguayan team, which will face Iraq, England and Tunisia.

Finally, France is ranked at group fwhose competitors are drawn from South Korea, Gambia and Honduras.

Once the group stage is over, the two best teams in each region plus the four best third-placed teams will form the keys to the last 16.

the four places Where the tournament will be held are the La Plata, Mendoza, San Juan Bicentenario and Unico Madre de Ciudad stadiums. (Dr)

