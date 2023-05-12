Spain, in the lead in the Masters 1000 title

ESPNtennis.comReading: two minutes.

Rafael Nadal has won 36 million titles. AP Pictures

From north to south and east to west, Spain has managed to position itself as a real tennis powerhouse in recent years compared to countries with a long history in the sport. These days, his starring career is well known Rafael Nadal Against Novak Djokovic as the greatest Grand Slam champion but there are many aspects that highlight the Iberian nation. In this case, his lead in the Masters 1000 title.

Since the birth of the 1000 class in 1990, Spain has racked up 60 titles, taking off widely from countries with great tennis traditions such as the United States (49) and France (6).. Serbia stands out on the list, taking third place on the list thanks to 38 tackles by one player: Novak Djokovic. Switzerland (29th) and Great Britain (17th) follow below.

Among those many Spanish victories, 36 have the name of Rafael Nadal recorded in the cups.. The man from Manacor celebrated his debut at the 2005 Monte-Carlo Masters 1000, and since then, he has broken a number of records unimaginable until then. La Fiera is the only tennis player to have won the same category ten or more times (Monte Carlo 11 times and Rome 10 times). It is too Promoter of creating the term “Clay Slam” because he was the only one to win both European Tour competitions on the brick dust in the same season.

In addition to Nadal, 14 Spanish tennis players have also placed themselves in the category: Juan Carlos Ferrero (4), Carlos Alcaraz (4), Carlos Moya (3), Alex Corretja (2), Sergi Bruguera (2), David Ferrer (1), Albert Costa (1), Felix Mantilla (1), Juan Aguilera (1), Emilio Sanchez Vicario (1), Roberto Carretero (1), Albert Portas (1), Tommy Robredo (1) f Pablo Carreno Busta (1).

