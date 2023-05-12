Real Madrid and Barcelona will play El Clasico in the United States – Hondudiario

*** The most important teams in Spanish football will meet in a pre-season friendly at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Next summer, at United State, We will witness one of the most important rivalries in world football, with the arrival of the country’s most popular teams. Spain: real madrid And Barcelona.

After the success of last year, when classic At Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, with victory Collie vs. 1-0before more than 65 thousand fans, in 2023 the experience will be repeated.

Barcelona confirmed, through its official channels, its preparatory tour for the new season in the United States, in addition to taking over JuventusAnd Arsenal And AC Milanwill have face to face Against Real Madrid, which will be played at home Dallas Cowboysone of the most popular bands in nfl.

The information indicates that classic world the Saturday 29 Julyat the time to be confirmed, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, where he is located 80 thousand fans.

In addition to the match against Real Madrid, Barcelona confirmed the date and venue for its remaining matches pre-season In the United States:

barcelona vs. Juventus / Saturday 22 July / Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara

barcelona vs. Arsenal / Wednesday 26 July / Los Angeles Sophie Stadium

barcelona vs. Milan / Tuesday 1 August / Elegant Stadium in Las Vegas BolaVIP/Hondudiary