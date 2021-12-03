Fighting for your well-being after divorce is also an act of love towards your children – Nueva Mujer

Being a mother involves a lot of sacrifices, but that doesn’t mean you can’t look out for your own well-being.

Women grow up stressful about what we should be but when you have kids this can get even more complicated because you know it’s your responsibility for them to be okay.

After a breakup or divorce, it’s common to hear unwelcome opinions about what you’re going to do with her. Sure, they are your priority but what no one says is that in order for them to be okay, you have to be good first.

Motherhood is full of sacrifices and it’s common to think of them You put the needs and desires of others above your own. But the story of the “perfect mother” We end up consuming us Because meeting the expectations of others is stressful and we can never fully meet them.

It’s time to change, stop and understand that prioritizing your well-being is too An act of love towards your children.

obstetrics Parenting is a shared commitment

The accelerating pace we live in today, in addition to the demands that surround us, make us completely forget it We need a break. As if that wasn’t enough, you often have to do a full time job, take care of the house and see the kids, so you ask yourself when can you breathe?

When was the last time you took an afternoon nap? When did you have a quiet and peaceful time to read a book or stare out the window at the landscape? They are things that seem simple but are appreciated in the midst of so much chaos.

maternity studies

Yes, you have a lot of responsibility on your hands but if you don’t rest or give yourself some breathing space then things will eventually spiral out of control.

Is this fatigue that you may feel now perhaps? A wake-up call from your body. It’s time to stop feeling guilty about putting yourself first, to chase your dreams, to want more, and to want something different.

When you learn to prioritize your mental health, you will be able to provide the best for your children

Adamari López has been a great example of what it means to focus on yourself after a breakup and how it brings you peace of mind and a better relationship with your children.

Driver not only went on to achieve success in her career, but also found defend in taking care of your body.

Adamari Lopez

in a to interview with the magazine the peopleThe actress also revealed that her decision was made for her well-being because of He could no longer allow what he was going through.

“There are things I couldn’t allow myself to be, but above all for my daughter’s sake,” phrases that left many with square eyes (…) He and I know what happened. He knows why. I didn’t take the decision lightly, it wasn’t a tantrum. It’s not a whim, and it’s not a punishment.”

The driver’s smile doesn’t lie: Even after all this suffering, she managed to move on and is now living her best moment. The changes he underwent are a reflection of prioritizing his happiness.

Putting yourself first does not mean that you neglect your children, on the contrary. When you are able to make space for yourself, you recharge your energy and become stronger.

Adamari Lopez

When you fill your life with what you love and need, this satisfaction will allow you to give your best to others. You can’t give what you don’t have, so if you don’t rest in a bad mood, how can you make others happy?

Personal care is a practiceIt is a commitment we make to ourselves so that we can do the work we have to do.

Try to make space for activities that help you relax your mindBe it meditation, prayer, or even prayer sessions Something that forces you to move your body. Prepare your favorite lunch, go for a walk to the park, Take a hot bathAnd Allow yourself to sleep half an hour moreYou take some online lessons for something you want to learn and it doesn’t take long so you can rest too. And most importantly, stop wanting to meet the expectations of others.