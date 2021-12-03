IEEQ handed over 4.8 million pesos to science – El Sol de San Juan del Río

42 mins ago Mia Thompson

The Electoral Institute of the State of Queretaro (IEEQ) has provided resources in the amount of 4 million 861 thousand 393.63 pesos to the Council of Science and Technology of the State of Queretaro (Concetic), deriving from fines imposed on political parties during 2021, in compliance with applicable regulations.

The President of the Institute, Adriana Sanchez Nunez, emphasized that the financial support will make it possible to strengthen the scientific, technological and innovative structure of the entity.

He also indicated that the two institutions will maintain permanent cooperation in projects that contribute to the development of democratic life and political culture through civic education and participation.

For his part, General Manager of Concyteq, Enrique Rabel Garcia, affirmed that the granted resources will be allocated transparently to programs geared towards applied science, technology and innovation to the benefit of the social development of the country.

During the event, he endorsed the council’s commitment to paying for democratic education and managing problems affecting society, such as climate change, and water supply, among others.

Likewise, the Electoral Council members María Pérez Cepeda, Rosa Martha Gómez Cervantes and Carla Isabel Olvera Moreno; Electoral advisors Carlos Rubén Aguiart Meirelles, Daniel Durantes Guerra and Eugenio Placencia Zaraza agreed that there is no better investment for the country’s present and future than education and science.

