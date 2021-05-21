Filtered video of a UFO recorded by the US Navy

a Video from the US Navy showing the flight of a UFO mysteriously disappearing in the waterLeaked on social networks.

Jeremy Corbel A contemporary American artist and documentary filmmaker who became famous on his social media accounts, A video tape recorded by the US Navy of what it called a “spherical UFO”.

Jeremy Korbel notes that at least 14 goals have been rated. | Photo: Jeremy Corbel.

You can see the registry one minute A black circular object flying over the water’s surface, suspended in the atmosphereUntil the last seconds It disappears in the water.

The Navy photographed and photographed “spherical” foreign bodies and advanced Transmedium vehicles, and they were seen descending into the water without damaging it, Corbel said in his post.

The US Navy photographed and photographed flying objects in the form of “spheres” and advanced transomidium compounds. Here are some of those picks. Filmed at the USS Omaha Combat Information Center / Jul 15, 2019 / Warning Zone off San Diego @ 11pm PST. No wrecks have been found. No vehicle was recovered. pic.twitter.com/tK1YTG8sJ7 – Jeremy Corbel (@ JeremyCorbell) May 14, 2021

According to Jeremy, the video was recorded on the Navy’s Omaha’s CIC (Combat Information Center) on July 15, 2019 in a warning area off San Diego.

Among the details that this man mentioned regarding the video, he points out At least 14 goals scoredWhich has a diameter of nearly two meters and was a solid mass.

In addition, he mentioned that those UFOs They moved at variable speeds between 20 and 70 meters per hour. With a flight duration of more than an hour.

Corbel He stressed that it was not possible to determine the “origin, not the launch or landing point” of the objects that were detected in more than two types of radar.

In the post, UFO orange He also noted that the intelligence reports of the Marine Corps indicated that although the body was observed entering the water, “no remains were found and none of the unidentified ships were found,” despite the use of a submarine.