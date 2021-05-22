The United States to its citizens: “Stop kissing” birds because of salmonellosis

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) from United State And they called on citizens to “stop kissing” and to maintain close contact with poultry, after recording regrowth Salmonellosis, Which generates intestinal disorders due to From salmonella bacteria.

Through prof Press release issued On social media, the Centers for Disease Control United State And they asked “not to kiss or embrace poultry, and not to eat and drink near them,” because it is the source that was published Salmonellosis On Different states of the country.

Backyard poultry Like chickens and ducksShe can carry salmonella, even if it appears healthy and clean. Salmonella spreads easily in the areas where you live. You can get sick from touching them or anything in their environment. Yeah You don’t wash off, it likely Experiencing them Salmonellosis“.

Salmonellosis On United State

An investigation showed that contact with birds would be the cause of the infection

Children were called upon not to play with poultry

According to the CDC, Prof. An increase in the number cases Salmonellosis On United State It’s about approaching birds: 163 cases have been recorded since mid-February, and 34 have required hospitalization. the disease It can cause diarrheaAnd fever and vomiting when people.

As recommendations:

Do not kiss, snuggle, eat or drink near birds

Wash your hands with soap and water after touching birds, their eggs, or their area

Keep birds and grooming supplies outdoors

Centers for Disease Control United State They advise, to decrease CUnagious from SalmonellosisSupervising the children around the birds and “making sure that their hands are washed.” Do not allow children under 5 years old to touch chicks, ducklings or other birds, Because they are more likely Of the disease.