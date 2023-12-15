Find out which cat breed attracts good luck to your life

Adoption a a pet It is a complex task that requires a certain wisdom. In Mexican society, adopting a pet is synonymous with giving love and affection to the pet. cat. Cats are unique, intelligent, affectionate and independent creatures. Moreover, depending on the breed we are talking about, it may be brought good luck.

What cat attracts good luck?

According to different cultures, and cat Follower good luck It’s Siamese. this a pet It is associated with being a protector of Buddhist temples in Thailand, and for this reason it is considered an animal that brings luck because it can expel evil spirits, according to what the specialized website “BetLife” says.

Siamese cat. Image: iStock

3 wonders about the Siamese cat that only a few know

They are very smart

he cat The Siamese is distinguished by its intelligence. this a pet They can follow instructions and solve challenges that challenge them mentally. Although it is logical that we should train it in advance.

They are open

Another piece of information to take into consideration about this matter a pet It is that they are open with people who they consider part of their family.

It requires a lot of company

Finally, cat Follower good luck he a pet He requires company, as well as being an independent animal. Therefore, we must accompany him for as many hours as possible and play with him, until he feels loved and happy.