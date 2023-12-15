Find out which cat breed attracts good luck to your life

Adoption a a pet It is a complex task that requires a certain wisdom. In Mexican society, adopting a pet is synonymous with giving love and affection to the pet. cat. Cats are unique, intelligent, affectionate and independent creatures. Moreover, depending on the breed we are talking about, it may be brought good luck.

What cat attracts good luck?

According to different cultures, and cat Follower good luck It’s Siamese. this a pet It is associated with being a protector of Buddhist temples in Thailand, and for this reason it is considered an animal that brings luck because it can expel evil spirits, according to what the specialized website “BetLife” says.

