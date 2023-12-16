Earthquake in USA Today, December 16 – Exact time, magnitude and epicenter via USGS | United States Geological Survey | mix up

See the official report and update it in real time United States Geological Survey (US Geological Survey) with the Tremors recorded in the USA In the last 24 hours. In this article, we share with you the seismic activity report for today, Saturday, December 16, with the timing, size, and epicenter of the earthquake. North America is exposed to constant earthquakes due to its geographical location, which is located in… North American and Pacific plates, as well as the San Andreas and Wasatch Fault.

How to prepare an emergency backpack for earthquakes in the United States?

Tremor USA Today, December 16 via USGS

According to scientists from US Geological SurveyIt is an organization responsible for studying earthquakes and other natural phenomena in the United States and the rest of the world. The areas that witness the highest cases of earthquakes in North America are the counties near The North American Plate, the Pacific Plate, the Rocky Mountain Plate, and the Tennessee Valley Plate.

Which states witness the largest number of earthquakes in the United States of America?

The West Coast of the United States is an area of ​​high seismic activity due to the subduction of the Pacific Plate under the North American Plate. This region includes the states of California, Oregon, Washington, and Alaska.

The Rocky Mountains are another area of ​​high seismic activity in the United States, and this region includes states Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Colorado, Utah and Nevada.

The Tennessee Valley is an area of ​​moderate seismic activity in the United States, and this region includes the states Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia.

It is extremely important to be prepared to take proper precautions when a strong earthquake occurs in these cities in the United States, so we recommend making a family emergency plan and having a kit that includes food, water, medications, and other essential items.

It is important to know evacuation routes and meeting points in case of an emergency when it occurs. A strong earthquake in the United States. If you would like to get more information about seismology and get further guidance regarding this topic You must call 1-888-275-8747 (option 2) or 1-888-392-8545 (web chat). You can also write to [email protected], which corresponds to: United States Geological Survey (USGS).

Business hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, excluding holidays.

Address: USGS National Center 12201 Sunrise Valley Drive Reston, Virginia 2019

Another necessary option is to call 911.

Where and how does ShakeAlert work in the United States?

The United States has an earthquake warning system called ShakeAlert. This system uses a network of sensors to detect earthquakes and send alerts to smartphones and other devices. ShakeAlert is available at California, Oregon, Washington, Alaska and Hawaii.

In California, the ShakeAlert system has been used to send alerts to more than 20 million people. These alerts gave people time to protect themselves from earthquakes, which helped save lives and reduce damage.

The ShakeAlert system works using a network of ground motion sensors. When these sensors detect an earthquake, they send data to the processing center. The processing center uses the data to calculate the earthquake’s size and location.

If the earthquake is large enough, the processing center will issue an alert. The alert will be sent to smartphones and other devices registered in the ShakeAlert system.

ShakeAlert alerts can reach devices within seconds. This gives people time to protect themselves from earthquakes.

What to do in the event of an earthquake in the United States?

Based on information provided by the United States Geological Survey (USGS), I share with you the following recommendations on what to do when an earthquake occurs.

Keep calm and find a place for earthquake protection.

Lean against a wall or under a sturdy desk or table

Turn off the electricity and close the water and gas valves.

If you are on the street, stay away from buildings, poles and electrical cables.

If you are at a crowd event, the person should stay still and protect their head and neck with their arms. In addition, you will also have to follow the instructions of those responsible for security at the venue.

Create a family emergency plan and practice it regularly

If you are driving in a tunnel, bridge or highway, you should slow down and stop after leaving the area.

Keep an emergency kit in your home, car, and workplace

USGS seismic hazard maps explained