Fines for Political Parties Promote Science – El Sol de Hidalgo

The State Electoral Institute of Hidalgo (IEEH) has handed over a check for 11 million 411 thousand 588 pesos to the Science, Technology and Innovation Council of Hidalgo (Cetnova), which it will apply to encourage scientists in the entity. This amount comes from the payment of economic fines imposed by the National Elections Institute on political parties due to deviations detected in the implementation and verification of powers.

During the event held at the IEEH facilities, Counselor Principal María Magdalena González Escalona handed the check to the President of Citnova, Francisco Patiño Cardona. The advisor to the president explained that this responds to the current concession law, since it is worth noting that since 2017 it has been decided to direct the resources arising from the fines to science and technology.

For his part, the official Francesco Patino expressed in his speech that the aim of this amount would preferably be “the training of scientists in the country, so that there are people trained to innovate science and technology.” Therefore, supporting the creation of human resources with Masters and Doctorate of Science degrees is essential. He stated that about 450 Hidalguenses are registered in the National System of Scholars (SNI), which has 35,000 members from all over the country.