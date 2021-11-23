Five Eritrean footballers under the age of 20 disappear from their hotel in Uganda

57 mins ago Leland Griffith

Five players from the Eritrean women’s national under-20 team disappeared, on Tuesday, from their hotel in the Ugandan city of Jinja (in the south of the country), where they were scheduled to play a regional tournament, and they are suspected of escaping.

The Council of East and Central African Football Associations (CECAFA) confirmed in a statement, the absence of the five players this morning. “The matter has been reported to Jinja police and investigations are ongoing,” he added., refers to the text. “CECAFA, the Uganda Football Association (FUFA) and the police are doing their utmost to locate these players,” the statement added.

This Eritrean team was in Uganda for the Cecafa U-20 Women’s Championship, which started on October 30 and was due to end on November 9 in the nearby city of Njeru.

Incidents of this kind are not new among Eritrean footballers, some of whom are trying to escape the repressive regime led by Isaias Afwerki. In that small country located in East Africa.

The last similar record was in 2019, when five U-20 players fled their hotel while playing the Cecafa tournament in Uganda.

More Stories

The United States advises its citizens not to travel to Germany and Denmark due to the increase in cases of Covid-19

9 hours ago Leland Griffith

President Ilham Aliyev accepted the credentials of the new Ugandan ambassador

17 hours ago Leland Griffith

China and the United States cooperate in the World Cup – Sports Center

1 day ago Leland Griffith

Can Old Boy Novak Djokovic Fight Off the Youngsters at the WTA Finals?

1 day ago Leo Adkins

Minorities conquer the majority in the United States | international

1 day ago Leland Griffith

The Chilean presidential candidate residing in the United States has not arrived in the country and will not vote | international | News

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Science. One in five galaxies are still hidden from telescopes

49 mins ago Mia Thompson

Who holds the new world record in the men’s half marathon? – Sun Toluca

51 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Nintendo responds to the latest Activision controversy

53 mins ago Leo Adkins

FDI in Mexico hits third highest record since 1999

56 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Five Eritrean footballers under the age of 20 disappear from their hotel in Uganda

57 mins ago Leland Griffith