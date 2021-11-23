Five Eritrean footballers under the age of 20 disappear from their hotel in Uganda

Five players from the Eritrean women’s national under-20 team disappeared, on Tuesday, from their hotel in the Ugandan city of Jinja (in the south of the country), where they were scheduled to play a regional tournament, and they are suspected of escaping.

The Council of East and Central African Football Associations (CECAFA) confirmed in a statement, the absence of the five players this morning. “The matter has been reported to Jinja police and investigations are ongoing,” he added., refers to the text. “CECAFA, the Uganda Football Association (FUFA) and the police are doing their utmost to locate these players,” the statement added.

This Eritrean team was in Uganda for the Cecafa U-20 Women’s Championship, which started on October 30 and was due to end on November 9 in the nearby city of Njeru.

Incidents of this kind are not new among Eritrean footballers, some of whom are trying to escape the repressive regime led by Isaias Afwerki. In that small country located in East Africa.

The last similar record was in 2019, when five U-20 players fled their hotel while playing the Cecafa tournament in Uganda.