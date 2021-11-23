The United States advises its citizens not to travel to Germany and Denmark due to the increase in cases of Covid-19

The United States Department of State On Monday, it urged its citizens not to travel to Germany And Denmark Because of the increase in cases COVID-19 in Europe.

Warning US government It is level 4, the highest degree, and in it it is advised against travel to both European countries due to the “very high level of Covid” in the country. Germany.

Prospective travelers were also warned that “there are restrictions affecting the entry of US citizens to Denmark“.

back Europe The center of the pandemic is attributed to the slow acceptance of the vaccine in some countries, which is the alternative delta Highly contagious and cold weather causing people to return to enclosed spaces.

employment Germany, the most populous nation in European UnionOnly 68% of the population is fully immunized. The country has urged everyone vaccinated adults To receive a booster dose to combat reduced efficacy of the vaccine after six months.

“Maybe by the end of this (northern) winter, as is sometimes said ironically, almost everyone Germany They will be vaccinated, cured, or die.” the health German Jens Spahn urged more citizens to receive the vaccine.

outgoing counsellor, Angela Merkel, warned that the current restrictions on COVID-19 employment GermanyIncluding banning the unvaccinated from entering some public places, “not enough.”

With intensive care beds filling up quickly, the hardest-hit areas of Germany They have ordered a new closure, including the closure of traditional Christmas markets.