President Ilham Aliyev accepted the credentials of the new Ugandan ambassador

Baku, November 22, AZERTAC

The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received the credentials of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Uganda Muhammad Tizikuba Kisambira.

Muhammed Tezikuba Kisampira presented his credentials to President Ilham Aliyev.

Then President Ilham Aliyev spoke with the ambassador.

It was noted in the meeting that relations between the two countries are at a good level and that there is mutual support in international organizations. Active cooperation within the Non-Aligned Movement was also noted. In this regard, President Ilham Aliyev thanked the Republic of Uganda for its support of the decision to extend the presidency of Azerbaijan in the Non-Aligned Movement until 2023. The Head of State noted that Azerbaijan, as the country that chairs the Movement, is working hard to strengthen unity among the member states, especially with regard to With concrete support in the fight against COVID-19. President Ilham Aliyev stressed that Azerbaijan will continue its efforts to strengthen relations between member states of the Non-Aligned Movement. President Ilham Aliyev said that a memorandum of understanding was signed between the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations headed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ASAN Service) and the relevant Ugandan authority. It was noted that the relevant Azerbaijani bodies were working to support the process of establishing an “ASAN Service” in Uganda.

The parties praised Azerbaijan’s support for the UNESCO Trust Fund for Girls’ Education in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

Ambassador Mohamed Tizikuba Kisambira conveyed the greetings of Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni to the Head of State.

Ilham Aliyev thanked the Ugandan President for his greetings and asked the Ambassador to convey his greetings to President Yoweri Museveni.

Muhammad Tizikuba Kisambira said that when he was appointed as the ambassador of Azerbaijan, the Ugandan president tasked him with strengthening political support between the two countries in the international arena. The ambassador conveyed to the Azerbaijani president an invitation to his country’s leaders to visit Uganda as soon as possible. The ambassador also noted that Ugandan leaders are interested in Azerbaijani investments in their country. The diplomat said Uganda is ready to contribute to the promotion of Azerbaijan on the African continent as an attractive tourist destination.