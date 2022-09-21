Five members of the far-right group America First arrested for attacking the Capitol

15 hours ago
Europe PressMadrid

A group of Capitol RaidersEurope Press


  • These five people were charged with various criminal charges, including assault, resisting arrest, battery, obstruction of justice, and disorderly conduct.

The US Department of Justice reports the arrest of five alleged members of the far-right group America First – American First – for their participation in the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021 after the former president’s invitation. Donald Trump does not admit his electoral defeat. Criminal charges have been brought against these five people, including assault, resisting arrest, battery, obstruction of justice, disorderly conduct, and even breaking into the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

all of them, According to an FBI investigation, they and “other troublemakers” were involved in attempts to torpedo legal action by the United States Congress. To certify Joe Biden’s victory in the November 2020 presidential election.

the detainees Barely over the age of 20, they are part of a far-right group known as America First. That, according to the Department of Justice, “embraces the belief that they are defending the United States from the demographic and cultural changes” taking place in the country.

The main accused, Joseph Brody, 23, who faces ten serious chargess, including those related to aggression, resistance to the authority, or preventing the agent from carrying out his duties in a moment of civil unrest.

To date, more than 850 people have been arrested in connection with the attack on the United States Capitol.BC, of ​​which 350 have already been sentenced, although most of them are for minor crimes. The biggest sentence to date is a 10-year prison sentence for Thomas Webster, 56, a retired New York police officer who attacked an officer with a flagpole.a.

