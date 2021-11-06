Flash floods hit Bosnia and Herzegovina, causing power outages and evacuations (videos, photos)

Parts of Sarajevo have been completely inundated, raising fears of a repeat of the deadly floods that killed dozens in 2014.

Heavy rains recorded on Friday in Bosnia and Herzegovina caused power outages and flash floods in Sarajevo, the country’s capital, leading to the closure of schools and even the closure of schools. evacuation Residents of the most affected areas of the city.

Videos and photos circulated on social media showing Sarajevo flooded with brown water, some streets turned into swamps and vehicles closed due to flooding.

In one of the photos, you can see how cloudy water almost reaches the top of the Sehercehaja Bridge, a symbolic work of the 16th century located in the historical center of the city.

Beautiful wild scenes from #Bosnia‘s # Sarajevo This morning. After the severe storms and rains of the past days, rivers in the area have risen, and some suburbs are already under water. Pic: 16th century Šeher-ehajina bridge over the Miljacka River in Sarajevo old town pic.twitter.com/pZFRiLA9VX NedadMemic November 5, 2021

Another photo shows an elderly woman being carried on a rubber boat by a team of firefighters, who are evacuating elderly people from nursing homes and private homes.

“It is tragic in many Sarajevo settlements, especially in Otis, where there is no electricity or water. Many citizens are cut off and waiting for help. The first to find them were the brave firefighters of Sarajevo. To their homes.” pic.twitter.com/ZFz4pzYtmb – Elma Karicek (@komentatoricaba) November 5, 2021

The heavy rain began Thursday, and will continue, according to the weather service, until Sunday.

The climatic phenomenon has raised fears that a situation similar to what happened in 2014 in the country, when severe floods affected tens of thousands of residents of the region and claimed 44 lives, could be repeated.