Fleitas urges education to project the visibility of women in science

39 mins ago Mia Thompson
Socialist Regional Deputy of the island of La Palma Matilda Fleitas, during the plenary session of Parliament. Give

The Socialist Parliamentary Group submitted a proposal by the Law Number (NLP) regarding the implementation of measures to recognize women and highlight their role in the sciences, especially the work of scholars on the islands, which was unanimously approved yesterday in the Parliamentary Committee for Education, Universities, Culture and Sports.

The proposal, promoted by Socialist Regional Representative Matilda Fleitas, representative of the island of La Palma, urges the Ministry of Education, Culture and Sports of the Government of the Canary Islands to strengthen and coordinate the necessary measures even in non-university education. The centers on the islands set up a program to learn about the personality of women in the field of science, as well as put in place measures to promote the scientific and technological career of girls and young people.

The initiative also requires the Ministry to formalize agreements and / or cooperation agreements with the Institute of Astronomical Space of the Canary Islands and the Instituto de Canarias Tecnológico de Canarias, in order to disseminate the scientific and technological work that has been developed in the archipelago in general, and in particular, on women. Who carry out their career tasks in these areas.

They remember from PSOE that teachers in the Canary Islands are doing “continuous and diligent” work in this regard, but it is precisely for this reason that they should receive the necessary assistance, both to support technical, human and economic means. Likewise, they note that out of 1,300 non-university education centers, only about 90 are attached to the Ada (European Social Fund) and Diana (Ministry of Equality) programs, where girls and young people are encouraged in jobs that call for the shattering of gender stereotypes, which The interest of girls and young women in the educational field in the technological fields of study, especially in the field of information and communication technology, is also enhanced in it.

The Socialist proposal also calls for the promotion of both participation in this type of program, as well as the Council for Independent Education strengthening the initiatives to be implemented in public and supported centers located in the Canary Islands, regarding the emergence of women in and in the sciences and the promotion of the participation of girls and youth in the fields of knowledge of science and technology.

More Stories

The President of the University welcomes new medical students

9 hours ago Mia Thompson

There is consensus to give more budget to science

17 hours ago Mia Thompson

The importance of financial health in the workforce

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Dr. Marco Gutierrez and non-invasive treatments

1 day ago Mia Thompson

5 activities to improve your team’s well-being

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Are you looking for emotional well-being? | aDiarioCR.com

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Fleitas urges education to project the visibility of women in science

39 mins ago Mia Thompson

NASA displays its first color photos

41 mins ago Leo Adkins

“It wouldn’t be impossible to defeat the United States”: Hiram Chino-Lopez

4 hours ago Leland Griffith

Only the elites benefited from Africa’s economic growth

5 hours ago Mia Thompson

Fun dance for orphan children from Uganda that will delight your soul

5 hours ago Cynthia Porter