Flights to the US from Querétaro continue to operate normally – Diario de Querétaro

12 mins ago Leland Griffith

Queretaro International Airport (IAQ) reported that flights operated from Querétaro to the United States will continue to operate as normal, given that they comply with necessary safety regulations.

AIQ was recently recognized by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), which made a supervisory visit verifying its regulatory compliance with regard to civil aviation security (AVSEC).

Likewise, the entity assured that travelers can continue to book their flights to the routes, Dallas, Houston and Chicago without any inconvenience.

In addition, work is underway to respond to the highest operational safety (safety) standards, thus AIQ is in the accreditation process, compliance, to date, approving three of the four stages that this certification awards to AFAC, and implementing adjustments to cover Phase IV soon.

The local operation in the interior of the country is not affected, so AIQ continues to operate 12 national destinations: Mexico City, Mazatlan, Chihuahua, Guadalajara, Hermosillo, Monterrey, Tamaulipas, Toluca, Torreon, Cancun, Puerto Vallarta and Tijuana, as well as any other destination served to and from Querétaro Airport.

