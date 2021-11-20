Four strategic bombers from Russia and China patrol the Pacific Northwest together (video)

This is the third operation of its kind to be carried out jointly between the two countries.

Two Tu-95MS and two Xian H-6Ks, from Russia and China, respectively, conducted a joint patrol flight over the Sea of ​​Japan and the East China Sea on Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The goal of the joint mission is “to develop Russian-Chinese relations, establish a comprehensive partnership, increase the level of interaction between the armed forces of the two countries, strengthen their capabilities for joint actions, and enhance global strategic stability.” , refers to the Ministry. Meanwhile, it notes that the operation, the third of its kind between Russia and China, was coordinated within the framework of the 2021 Military Cooperation Plan and is not directed against third countries.

For his part, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu explained to the country’s president, Vladimir Putin, that a Su-35S fighter and an A-50U airborne early warning and control aircraft also took part in the operation. He explained that the trip took more than 10 hours.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed that “the joint patrol was carried out in strict compliance with the provisions of international law. There were no violations of the airspace of foreign countries.” mentioned above From Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

The development of the Chinese twin-engine Xian H-6 strategic bombers from the Tupolev Tu-16 was developed in the 50s of the last century. Although less capable than the Boeing B-52 or Tupolev Tu-95 bombers, Los H-6K They are still protection weapons, as they can fire long-range heavy cruise missiles at sea or land targets at a range of up to 6500 km, without entering the enemy’s air defense coverage area.