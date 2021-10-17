France: Emmanuel Macron questions charity football match

You don’t have to be on a campaign trail for a political leader to sweat his shirt: the president of France, Emmanuel MacronAnd wear Football boots on the occasion of a charity match in the outskirts of Paris.

The president played along with a team of celebrities at a charity match in the town of Poissy, near the French capital.

The match took place to raise money for Foundation Hospital Paris and France. face Macron For a team made up of staff from the Poissy / Saint-Germain-en-Laye Hospital.

He plays in the middle of the field and the number 3 on his back, the ball was delivered eight minutes after the start of the match, and he was called to implement a penalty kick, after an opponent player knocked out one of his teammates. Macron.

Emmanuel Macron, 43 years oldLow shot and into the middle of the goal. The goalkeeper managed to insert his leg into the ball, but could not stop the president’s shot.

The The president’s goal tied 1-1. His team then won the match 6-1, with Macron playing until the final minutes of the second half.

He was among his companions Arsene Wenger, former Arsenal coach, and former French professional players Marcel Desailly and Christian Karembeu.

Among his predecessors were many who did physical activities in front of the cameras. But they did so before they took office, as Valérie Giscard d’Estaing (1973), Nicolas Sarkozy (2006) or François Hollande (2008).