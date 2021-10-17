Viral: Astronaut shares video of Earth’s rotation in rapid motion

30 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

ESA astronaut, who is part of the Alpha mission on the International Space Station, Thomas Bisquet, shared an amazing video via his Twitter account showing the Earth’s rotation in rapid motion.

According to the post, Pesquet decided to share the “relaxing” recording before bed.

The photos taken by the astronaut allow viewers to make a “flight”, which lasts 1 minute 57 seconds., from the United Kingdom to Italy and then across the Mediterranean to the Nile in Egypt.

The video is titled “golden walk” It is accompanied by relaxing music and allows you to see the lights that are projected from each country captured by the camera. Since its publication on October 15, it has so far garnered more than a thousand views and 1,999 “likes”.

This isn’t the first time Pesquet has shared this kind of video or photoshootIn fact, it is one of his hobbies as he relaxes within the mission.

in his account Thom_Astro There are hundreds of photos he took as part of his stay in space with the European Space Agency as part of the team.



Who is Thomas Bisquet?

Thomas Pesquet is an astronaut for the European Space Agency (ESA), a Goodwill Ambassador for the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and an advocate for climate action.

Pesquet returned to space on his second mission to the International Space Station in April 2021 for a 6-month mission. On his first mission, he spent half a year in space between November 2016 and June 2017.

Pesquet also The first European to fly aboard the US airline’s SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule.

