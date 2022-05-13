Francia Marquez accused the United States of interfering in the presidential elections

29 mins ago Leland Griffith

Candidate for the position of Vice President of the Historical Charter. France Marquis, Accused United State To interfere in the presidential elections through its ambassador in Colombia. According to what the leader said, the statements of Philip Goldberg Evidence of US government interference in the Colombian electoral process.

The accusation came during a meeting at the United States Institute of Peace in Washington. This is in response to Goldberg’s statement to the media From 26 April 2022.

We are concerned about this issue, about the possibility of other countries interfering in the elections. We are working with the government, with all relevant authorities, to prevent this interference with the campaign,” Goldberg said.

In his statement on Friday, Marquez emphasized that although Goldberg did not mention the historic charter or Gustavo Petro Obviously, he meant both.

A statement from the US government ambassador, from President Biden, says they have information about funding and possible interference by the governments of Russia and Venezuela in elections in Colombia. The commander noted, although he did not mention the historical charter or Gustavo Petro, it was clear that he was referring to our candidacy and our political commitment.

in the country, The nomination of the historic charter is led by the intent to voteIn YanHaas’ latest measurement of a media alliance that includes EL COLOMBIANO, the Petro-Márquez duo hit 40%.

In Friday’s post, the vice presidential candidate referred to the scenario in which the duo would win the presidential election. “So, if Gustavo Petro and Francia Marquez become president and vice president tomorrow, will that really break the relationship with the United States? I don’t think so, I think we should strengthen it and I think we should build it, because it would be a decision for the Colombian people,” Marquez formulated.

More Stories

The United States dominates the I International Athletics Classic of Puerto Rico

17 hours ago Leland Griffith

Will Veracruz residents continue to migrate to the United States and Canada? This refers to Dorheny Garcia – Diario de Xalapa

1 day ago Leland Griffith

La Jornada – Scholars are under criticism in the United States, but must show honesty to persuade, says Frank Wilczek.

1 day ago Leland Griffith

US natural gas production will outpace sharp increases in demand: NGSA

2 days ago Leland Griffith

The victory and defeat of Donald Trump in the local primary in the United States

2 days ago Leland Griffith

What are the consequences of abortion abolition in the United States for the world?

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

La Jornada – A free way to export shrimp to the US this year: Conapesca

15 mins ago Mia Thompson

Bad Bunny and Brad Pitt fight in ‘Bullet Train’ trailer

16 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Facilitate the handball game

23 mins ago Sharon Hanson

A new job offer suggests that Pokémon video games will be translated into Spanish in Latin America

24 mins ago Leo Adkins

Mexico will not be the hero of the protests, says AMLO at Summit of the Americas – El Financiero

25 mins ago Cedric Manwaring