Francia Marquez accused the United States of interfering in the presidential elections

Candidate for the position of Vice President of the Historical Charter. France Marquis, Accused United State To interfere in the presidential elections through its ambassador in Colombia. According to what the leader said, the statements of Philip Goldberg Evidence of US government interference in the Colombian electoral process.

The accusation came during a meeting at the United States Institute of Peace in Washington. This is in response to Goldberg’s statement to the media From 26 April 2022.

We are concerned about this issue, about the possibility of other countries interfering in the elections. We are working with the government, with all relevant authorities, to prevent this interference with the campaign,” Goldberg said.