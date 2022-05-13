The United States dominates the I International Athletics Classic of Puerto Rico

Ponce (Puerto Rico), May 12 (EFE). The United States, with seven winners in the same number of competitions, dominated on Thursday the first edition of the Puerto Rican International Athletics Classic, which was held in Ponce.

Alisha Johnson in the 100m hurdles, Trayvon Brommel in the 100m dash, Sandy Morris in the pole vault, Athing Moe in the 400m dash, Clayton Murphy in the 800m dash, Donald Scott in the triple jump, and Ryan Crozer in the weight division were the winners from America North in their events.

Johnson spoiled the party of 2020 Tokyo Olympic champion in Puerto Rico, Jasmine Camacho Quinn, by crossing the finish line at Francisco “Montaner” stadium in Ponce in 12.50 seconds, silencing thousands of people who attended the event.

Camacho Quinn, the Olympic record holder who planned to break the world record for the event, finished second with a time of 12.52 seconds.

According to Camacho Quinn, there was a false start at the start of the race, so I waited for the signal and finally started among the other seven participants.

“There was a false start before, but they didn’t report it, so I was the last person to start. I wasn’t too happy about it, but I accepted,” Camacho Quinn said after the race.

“I’m fine. I did what I had to do in the race. Next time the officials have to do their job,” he told reporters.

Meanwhile, Brommel won the 100-meter race by clocking 9.92 seconds, the fastest time in that race held in Puerto Rico.

Behind Brommel came his compatriots Brandon Karnes, who finished the test in 10.02 seconds, and Kerry King in 10.11 seconds.

Meanwhile, American Sandy Morris, the 2016 Rio Olympics runner-up, won the pole vault competition with 4.72 metres.

The second place went to the Greek Katrina Stefandi, the 2016 champion of Rio, when she jumped by 4.62 metres, while the third place went to American Bridget Jay Williams, with a difference of 4.52 metres.

Similarly, American Athing Mu crowned in the 400-meter dash by crossing the finish line in 50.42 seconds, followed by Puerto Rican Gabe Scott with 51.42 and Jamaican Junell Bromfield with 51.82.

Clayton Murphy, bronze medalist at Rio 2016, won the 800m in the most exciting race of the entire event, dedicated to Puerto Rican Javier Coulson, bronze medalist in the 400m hurdles in London 2012.

Puerto Rican Ryan Sanchez, Olympian in Tokyo 2020, was leading, but Murphy overtook him and took the lead in the final meters of the race with a time of 1:45.54.

Kenyan Michael Saroni came in second with a time of 1:46.14, and thirdly Sanchez with a time of 1:46.42.

Meanwhile, Donald Scott won the triple jump test with a jump of 16.88 meters, followed by Brazilian Almir dos Santos with 16.77, and American Chris Benard with 16.76 meters.

In weight throwing, American Ryan Crozier, Olympic champion at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, won the competition by throwing the weight at 22.75 metres.

His compatriots Payton Otterdale and Andrew Leskowitz finished second and third by throwing weight to 20.97m and 20.55m respectively.

Meanwhile, the Bahamas won the men’s high jump and the men’s 300m dash.

Those controls were won by Jamaal Wilson with the 2.22-meter jump, and Stephen Gardiner, the Olympic 400-meter champion in Tokyo 2020, by crossing the finish line in 31:52 metres, respectively.

Nigeria’s Issei Broome won the women’s long jump with 6.90m, Granada-born Karani James won the 400m with a time of 44.70 and Britain’s Adele Tracy won the 1500m with a time of 4:05.96.

(c) EFE . Agency