Free medicine for women

17 mins ago Mia Thompson

Construction of a new health center for women’s welfare in the region will begin next month in this city, Governor Ricardo Gallardo Cardona announced, as part of the inauguration of the restoration of Avenida Vicente C. Salazar, yesterday morning. in this city.

Gallardo Cardona, accompanied by Mayor David Medina Salazar, local MP Rene Oyarvid Ibarra, and state and municipal officials, inaugurated the important road repair.

In this case, the head of the state announced that this health center will start operating in April, in first For example, it will serve 15,000 women through the Pink Card.

He stated that in the same way a similar health center will be built in Tamazunchali, Reverde and Mathwala.

He revealed that the number of services in this new health center will gradually increase and that at the end of the six-year period, all women of San Luis Potosi will have free medical care, access to a dentist and even a dietitian.

He also announced that he will return next week to the city of Ciudad Valles to begin the construction of the new barracks of the Civil Guard and the observation post, in addition to the fact that there will be arches for detection at the entrances and exits of the city.

He noted that there will also be drones for surveillance, both in this municipality and in the rest of Huasteca.

