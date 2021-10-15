From Mexico to the United States: How do I get my vaccination certificate | MX | USA | United States | USA | European Union | nnda-nnlt | Mexico

Good news for those hoping to visit the US from Mexico wild road. After 19 months of lockdown due to Covid-19 restrictions, the US government announced the opening of its land border with the Aztec nation from November. In order not to increase the number of infections, some restrictions were considered that would be required of travelers, such as a vaccination certificate.

If you plan to enter the United States, you should be vaccinated against the coronavirus. In the case of travelers with Mexican citizenship, they will need to carry a document that certifies at least two doses of the vaccine or one dose. If you want to know how to get a vaccination certificate for travel to US soil, keep reading.

How do you get a certificate of vaccination?

To process the document, you must be registered on the website of vacuna.salud.gob.mx. then enter cvcovid.salud.gob.mx/. If the user is registered, as in the process of getting vaccinated in Mexico, they will have to select the “Yes” option on the screen and enter their CURP. The next thing is to select the “Search” button to get the certificate.

If the system has trouble recognizing this information, you will have to attach your email and phone number corp and a digital copy of the ballot papers obtained upon vaccination, en format pdf, jpg o png.

The next step will be to accept the terms and conditions and select the checkbox “I’m not a robot”. If you don’t order more than corpAll you have to do is tick “I’m not a robot” and the button “research”.

When you complete these steps, you will see the message: “We care about your request”, which may take a few seconds. Once the application is attended, the certificate will be automatically sent to the email you provided in your registration.

The file will be sent to you in a file pdf version, ready to print or download digitally. The online certificate access link is only valid for 90 minutes, so from that time on, you’ll have to request it again.

The certificate contains personal data such as corp, the full name of the vaccinated person, the type of vaccine, the number of doses applied, among others. Likewise, it includes a QR code that allows verification of the document in real time.

What should I do if I face problems while applying for the certificate?

There are cases where there are problems with downloading the certificate. The most common situation is when the warning appears: Please wait a few minutes and try again.. Another problem is that when entering corp I inform you that you are not registered: “We did not find vaccination records with your CURP. If you have already been vaccinated, ask to have your data corrected by attaching the proof of vaccination you received in each application in the same file. Remember that if you receive a two-dose vaccine, both receipts must be in the same photo or PDF file. If so, you should request clarification through a form.