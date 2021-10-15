Tables for Latin America from F1 US GP

The F1 She raced for the first time at the Circuit of the Americas in 2012, and was the first United States Grand Prix Since the 2007 race in Indianapolis. As expected, over 100,000 spectators filled Austin Stadium, witnessing the latest victory Lewis Hamilton With McLaren before changing it to mercedes in 2013.

Circle

partner, designed by Hermann Tilke in collaboration with American architecture studio HKS, started off somewhat zigzagging as the building suffered several setbacks. However, the wait was worth it when he was the 1978 F1 champion, Mario AndrettiThe track opened on October 21, 2012.

Turns 3-6 at the Circuit of the Americas are not much different from those at Silverstone, via Maggotts/Becketts or S-curves at Suzuka, while turns 12-15 mimic the Hockenheim Stadium section. Meanwhile, the ascent to the wide first turn led to some exciting overtakes in the short life of the track.

Data and numbers:

Carrera United States GP place Austin a path Circuit of the Americas path length 5.513 km race distance 56 laps / 308.405 km travel direction counter clockwise curves 20 (11 left, 9 right) Percentage of total load per roll 59% maximum speed 333 km/h pole position right

