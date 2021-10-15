Tables for Latin America from F1 US GP

25 mins ago Leland Griffith

The F1 She raced for the first time at the Circuit of the Americas in 2012, and was the first United States Grand Prix Since the 2007 race in Indianapolis. As expected, over 100,000 spectators filled Austin Stadium, witnessing the latest victory Lewis Hamilton With McLaren before changing it to mercedes in 2013.

Circle

partner, designed by Hermann Tilke in collaboration with American architecture studio HKS, started off somewhat zigzagging as the building suffered several setbacks. However, the wait was worth it when he was the 1978 F1 champion, Mario AndrettiThe track opened on October 21, 2012.

Turns 3-6 at the Circuit of the Americas are not much different from those at Silverstone, via Maggotts/Becketts or S-curves at Suzuka, while turns 12-15 mimic the Hockenheim Stadium section. Meanwhile, the ascent to the wide first turn led to some exciting overtakes in the short life of the track.

Data and numbers:

Carrera United States GP
place

Austin
a path

Circuit of the Americas
path length 5.513 km
race distance 56 laps / 308.405 km
travel direction counter clockwise
curves 20 (11 left, 9 right)
Percentage of total load per roll 59%
maximum speed 333 km/h
pole position right

The last four podiums:

Last 4 poles and fastest laps

More Stories

The government appoints ambassadors to the United States and Portugal | nndc | Policy

8 hours ago Leland Griffith

Acciona raises nearly €1,000 million for “green” funding for a channel in the US

16 hours ago Leland Griffith

What is required to process a visitor visa in the United States

1 day ago Leland Griffith

Uganda. Museveni sworn in for sixth term as Ugandan president

1 day ago Leland Griffith

Ugandan treason charges against opposition Kizza Besigye have been dropped for declaring himself president in 2016

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Indictment dropped against former Ugandan presidential candidate – Prensa Latina

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Mushrooms help fight depression

18 mins ago Mia Thompson

AMLO in Ensenada will sign the decree regulating “chocolate” cars – AGP Deportes

19 mins ago Sharon Hanson

So you can change the icon to Halloween

21 mins ago Leo Adkins

They catch a giant wave of lava descending at high speed from the volcano in La Palma

22 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Tables for Latin America from F1 US GP

25 mins ago Leland Griffith