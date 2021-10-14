The government appoints ambassadors to the United States and Portugal | nndc | Policy

Today, the executive branch published its decisions appointing Peruvian ambassadors to countries United State and in Portugal.

Supreme Resolutions 135-2021-RE and 136-2021-RE bear the signatures of the President of the Republic, Pedro Castillo, and Secretary of State Oscar Martua.

The first stipulates that diplomat Oswaldo de Rivero Barreto will be the extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador of Peru to the United States, while the second appoints diplomat Carlos Manuel Gil de Montes Molinari to the same position but in Portugal.

Ambassador in the Diplomatic Corps Luis Juan Chuquehuara Chell was officially appointed as the permanent representative of Peru to international organizations based in Geneva, Switzerland, on Thursday, October 14. They are the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) and the United Nations Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat).

Chukehwara will also represent the country before organizations based in Nairobi, Republic of Kenya, residing in Geneva.

The departure of the ambassadors

And the government decided, through two official decisions in the Bulletin of Legal Standards, the departure of various ambassadors in different countries, including Cuba.

Ambassador Guido Octavio Toro Cornejo will stop working as Ambassador to the Republic of Cuba, while Luis Alberto Campana Bulwart will stop working as Ambassador to the Republic of Turkey.

Erik Edgardo Guillermo Anderson, on the other hand, is no longer the ambassador to Austria, Slovenia, the Slovak Republic and Peru’s representative to Vienna-based international organizations.

