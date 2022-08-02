From the sea: Antonia Cristal, former Miss Chile, turns up the temperature in a swimsuit

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

At the end of June, final Miss Universe Chile Where she won the representative of the foreign community Sophia Depassier. from there, Antonia Crystal The crown is gone but not forever. It was immediately known that the young woman would be the country’s representative in the upcoming 2022 Spanish American Queen.

The 31st edition of the competition will take place on November 5 in Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia. In addition to AntoniaCandidates from more than 20 countries and autonomous regions will compete for the title. At the end of the event, Andrea Bazart, Queen of Latin America 2021 from Mexico, will be crowned as her successor.

