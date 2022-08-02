From the sea: Antonia Cristal, former Miss Chile, turns up the temperature in a swimsuit

At the end of June, final Miss Universe Chile Where she won the representative of the foreign community Sophia Depassier. from there, Antonia Crystal The crown is gone but not forever. It was immediately known that the young woman would be the country’s representative in the upcoming 2022 Spanish American Queen.

The 31st edition of the competition will take place on November 5 in Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia. In addition to AntoniaCandidates from more than 20 countries and autonomous regions will compete for the title. At the end of the event, Andrea Bazart, Queen of Latin America 2021 from Mexico, will be crowned as her successor.

The event will be broadcast live on the Bolivian television network Red Uno and online to all of Latin America and the rest of the world. There are currently 12 countries confirmed to compete for the title The Spanish American Queen 2022: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Philippines, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela.

Antonia in San Pedro de Atacama. Source: Instagram @antonia_cristal

in the last days, Antonia Crystal He was traveling through San Pedro de Atacama. “The first time I came and found it so cool, it’s all about tourism and the environment is very safe, warm and very dry so drink plenty of water and use sunscreen. I’ll show the surroundings with my friend @victoriahelo so they ask us hahahaha now it’s time because later one forgets Details”, as he crossed into his networks.

Anthony and Victoria. Source: Instagram @antonia_cristal

Antonia was also “on a walk through Vallecito”. “We rode the ‘magic bus’ and enjoyed beautiful views of the Domiko mountain range, with a cocktail to end the day watching the sunset in the desert,” said the former beauty queen. from there, Antonia He snapped some pictures in a red swimsuit that left more than one person speechless.