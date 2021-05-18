Galapagos Islands. Darwin’s arc collapses. This is what we know

The famous Darwin’s Arch, an iconic formation in the plane Geological and tourism, Located in the north of Galapagos Islands, Collapsed on MondayAfter a process of natural erosion, Ecuador’s Ministry of Environment reported.

This gigantic configuration, similar to the Arc de Triomphe, was usually It is visited by tourists and a site where diving activities are usedAccording to the area’s tour operators, who have not reported casualties or other types of damage.

The ministry said in a message on Twitter that “the collapse of Darwin’s Arch, the attractive natural bridge” located near Darwin Island, the northernmost archipelago of the Galapagos, was “the result of natural erosion.”

The so-called Darwin Arch is a natural stone that was once part of the island of the same name, and there is no way to visit it overland, due to the protection of the biodiversity of the Ecuadorian archipelago.

Nevertheless, the site is “considered one of the best in the world.” Planet to dive and observe swarms of sharks and other species “The ministry explained.

According to photos taken by tourists, the threshold appears to be an arc Darwin collapsed and only the formation pillars remained.

On this site, after diving, you can see sharks, Sea turtles, dolphins, countless species of fish and even whale sharks have referred to tour operators in the area.

Diving specialists described this place as the best in the world for this activity and called diving “theater”, because the visitor can remain still, clinging to the rocks below the surface, to see the sight of marine species.

This archipelago, which arose from underwater volcanic eruptions, is located in one of the most active volcanic regions on the planet and is also subject to significant seismic activity.

The Galapagos Islands, declared by UNESCO in 1978 as a natural heritage of mankind, are located in the Pacific Ocean about a thousand kilometers west of the continental coast of Ecuador.

This archipelago, made up of 13 large islands, 6 smaller islands and 42 small islands, is considered a natural laboratory It allowed the English scientist Charles Darwin to develop his theory On the evolution and natural selection of species.

