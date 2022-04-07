Generation Amazing and the Supreme Council for Sports celebrate World Sports Day at a United Nations event

The Generation Amazing Foundation and the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy They have participated in a series of events to celebrate International Day of Sport for Development and Peace (IDSDP).

Throughout the day, several panels have been organized along with Permanent Qatari Mission Before the United Nations in Geneva and various UN agencies, including World Federation of United Nations Associations (WEFA).

The International Day of Sport for Development and Peace (IDSDP), celebrated annually on 6 April, recognizes the positive role that sport and physical activity play in societies and in the lives of people around the world.

The Dazzling Generation Foundation It organized a conference with some of the world’s leading humanitarian organizations, including the World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), among others. Nasser KhouryThe Director of Generation Amazing spoke about Qatar 2022’s work to use football as an engine of social change:

“At Generation Amazing, we believe in the power of sport as a truly global and transformative tool that promotes sustainable development and provides young people with unique opportunities to improve their lives,” Al Khouri said.

He added: “Our initiatives to develop sports have a global reach through our partners in more than 35 countries. These include training workshops through the National Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies of Argentina, Iraq, Myanmar and Uganda, which use a blended curriculum jointly created by the International Federation. And the dazzling generation.”

The Secretary General of the World Federation of Trade Unions spoke at the ceremony, Banyan Gul Mohammadi: “As a UN civil society movement, sport plays an important role in our work, and we feel fortunate to have the opportunity to jointly host this symposium with Generation Amazing and the Permanent Mission of the State of Qatar.”

ING is. the role of the mirDirector of Sustainability at the Supreme Committee, at a symposium on the role of sport in combating climate change, in which the signatories of the UN Climate Framework. During the event, Al Meer spoke about Qatar 2022’s commitment to hosting an environmentally sustainable event.

“The Organizing Committee recognized the problem of climate change from the start, so we worked hard to ensure that we considered the tournament’s environmental potential in all aspects of our work, including stadium design. What we learned in comprehensive studies, high standards and international best practices are applied in everything we do. In this way we designed our stadiums to be ready for the future.” Almir.

“By being responsible champions and doing the right thing through our mitigation and compensation programmes, and by working with stakeholders at home and around the world, we have set new standards for hosting sustainable mega sporting events,” Al Meer added. Almir.

“Qatar’s increasing visibility in the field of sport is part of a strategic vision. We have made sport one of our strategic tools to achieve the country’s goals. Qatar National Vision 2030. We publicly recognize it with a national holiday on the second Tuesday of February every year, National Sports Day, with the main objective of promoting a healthy lifestyle for all in Qatar.” Swedish JewelDeputy Permanent Representative and Chargé d’Affairs of the Permanent Mission of the State of Qatar to the United Nations Office in Geneva.

“As the countdown begins to the opening match of the FIFA World Cup in Doha on November 21 this year, we look forward to a tournament that will provide unforgettable moments for all participants and achieve the goals for which this game was founded. History goes down as one of the most successful World Cup finals in history.”

In addition, we were also able to hear the story of Syed, an Afghan evacuee, who told how sports and football made him escape and “saved his life”:

“I remember feeling depressed and sad when I arrived in Doha and was evacuated from Afghanistan, especially when I left my family behind enemy lines. After not leaving my room for more than two days, a friend of mine knocked on the door and forced me to play football with them. Do you know what happened while I was playing? I forgot everything and was so focused and happy while playing ;After the game I felt so refreshed and wonderful that it made me think that football is a wonderful therapy.Football has also taught me to focus on the big picture, and that at the end of every darkness there is a light waiting for you to reach it.Also, Those days taught me that no matter what happens in life, where you go or where you come from, sport has always brought people together and made billions of people around the world smile.”